HOPEWELL — Unless public comments or other information says otherwise, the state Department of Environmental Conservation will renew the Title V (air) permit for a natural gas compressor station on Archer Road.
The DEC Region 8 office in Avon has prepared a draft permit and made a tentative determination, subject to public comment or other information, to approve the renewal for the compressor station, which compresses natural gas for transport through transmission lines.
The Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company LLC of Houston owns and operates the station, which has two units. One consists of two, 2,000-horsepower natural gas-fired reciprocating compressor engines; the other is a 4,000-horsepower natural gas-fired reciprocating compressor engine.
The company's renewal application does not include changes to facility equipment or processes, only changes when necessary.
The air permit sets standards for emission of carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, formaldehyde and hazardous air pollutants in excess of major source thresholds.
Anyone wishing to inspect the application documents, supporting materials, draft permit and other information can make an appointment to view them at the Region 8 office in Avon by contacting Kimberly Merchant at (585) 226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
The draft permit and permit review report may be reviewed and printed from the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/8569.html.
DEC officials will evaluate the application and comments received to determine whether to conduct a public hearing.
Written comments must be sent to Merchant at 6274 E. Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414, by May 27.