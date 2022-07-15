CANANDAIGUA — In most cases, an accidental 911 call or what is known as a “911 hangup call” is resolved with a quick call from the dispatcher to the owner of the phone.
When that call goes unanswered or to voicemail, a police officer may go to the scene on some occasions.
“When we get a call to 911, there is the automatic assumption of an emergency,” said Steve DeChick, chief communications officer for Ontario County 911, “although it could be as simple as someone trying to call their mother or ordering a pizza.”
Now, thanks to new technology, the dispatcher can text the caller to see if the emergency is real. If it is, the caller can begin a text conversation with the dispatcher — especially in scenarios where speaking to a dispatcher isn’t possible.
“We’ve been able to receive text messages to 911 since 2016, but until recently the technology wasn’t there for us to send a text to the phone number after a hangup call,” DeChick said.
Since texting to Ontario County 911 began six years ago, DeChick and Sheriff Phil Povero said the motto remains “Call if you Can, Text if you Can’t.”
While DeChick said calling 911 is the preferred method of contact, texting is available when calling is not a viable or safe option, including the following:
• The caller is faced with a threatening situation and a voice call could increase the threat.
• The caller is injured or suffered a medical condition, such as a stroke, and can’t speak.
• The caller is in a remote location and can only send text messages.
When texting 911, the first message should include clear and exact location information, and the nature of the emergency.
“Like cell phone voice calls to 911, dispatchers do not always know the caller’s exact location. Location services for texting is even broader, which makes pinpointing the location more difficult,” DeChick said. “Our dispatchers have been trained on his new technology, and our policies have been updated.”
DeChick added that in the vast majority of instances, people prefer to call 911 and speak with a dispatcher.
“Quite honestly, we only have people text 911 two or three times a month,” he said. “It’s usually a person who may be deaf or has hearing loss, or it’s a medical problem where they can’t talk. Still, it’s good to have that technology available. It’s another tool for us to provide to the public and increase public safety.”