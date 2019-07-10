GENEVA — The 16th annual Musselman Triathlon takes place this weekend, and new this year is a duathlon format.
“The Musselman has offered an AquaBike version of the race for years,” race Director Rich Clark said. “That was a welcome addition, one that (race founder) Jeff Henderson added at the request of athletes who wanted to continue in the Musselman year after year but were unable to complete it because of knee injuries that would be exacerbated on the run.”
Musselman Weekend includes four races: the Musselman, a half-iron distance race Sunday; the mini-Mussel, a sprint distance triathlon Saturday; the microMussel, a “super sprint” featuring tricycles and Big Wheels-style toys Friday evening; and the MusselKids Race, a triathlon for children ages 6-10 and 11-14, also Friday evening.
The races are at Lakefront Park on Friday, and Seneca Lake State Park on Saturday and Sunday. The event is expected to bring more than 1,300 participants to the area from the United States and Canada.
Clark, a Buffalo native, took over as race director in 2015. He is vice president of Score This!!! — a timing and race production company — and previously was official timer for the Musselman every year since the inaugural event in 2004.
Clark’s company puts on other triathlons in the Finger Lakes, including events on Keuka and Canandaigua lakes. He said the “du” format will be offered for the sprint, half, and DoubleMussel (nicknamed the “DoubleDu”), and he hopes the duathlon (cycling and biking only) offering attracts new athletes to the sport.
“We time a lot of running events, and there are a lot of athletes out there who have heard great things about the Musselman. These are experienced runners, and maybe experienced cyclists, but they see Seneca Lake and might be a bit intimidated to race the full tri,” he said. “We’re hoping to bring those folks out to Geneva and give them a chance to try their hand at racing in one of the most beautiful settings that any sports event could hope to offer.”
The race has been cited by national sporting publications more than a dozen times. The Musselman Triathlon was selected as one of the “Top 100 Races in the World” by Triathlete Magazine in its “Editor’s Choice” rankings.
It was named the “Best Small Event” by Triathlon Business International in 2016.
The Musselman is one of a handful of triathlons in the U.S. with a national presence despite being directed and organized by people local to the communities in which it is held. The event was founded by Henderson, a Geneva resident, in 2004.
“The goal of the Musselman Triathlon has always been to put on a world-class event in what we believe is a world-class venue,” Clark said. “It really doesn’t get more beautiful than the Finger Lakes region, and we couldn’t ask for a better backdrop for this sport than Geneva and Seneca Lake.”
