GENEVA — The city’s now-defunct police review board had been meeting for months ahead of hearing potential complaints of misconduct. The group broke into smaller groups to tackle the issues associated with initiating a citizen group that, under Local Law 1-2021, was given powers to investigate complaints and provide opinions to the chief of police on potential disciplinary actions.
However, the committee’s work is done — in theory, at least — after state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran invalidated the law that created the PRB in an April 11 ruling, and City Council voted 5-4 Wednesday not to appeal that decision.
The PRB never heard a case after forming nearly a year ago.
The dissenters on appealing included Council’s newest member, John Salone, who said Wednesday night that he would vote based on the will of his Ward 6 constituents. He said there were far more proponents than opponents in his polling, acknowledging that resident Hannah Dickinson had collected 118 signatures from Ward 6 residents in favor of appealing Doran’s decision.
Salone, a Republican, ultimately provided a key vote. His predecessor, John Pruett, was in the 6-3 majority that approved Local Law 1-2021, and Pruett sent a letter to his former colleagues, urging them to appeal Doran’s ruling.
Salone was appointed to replace Pruett, who stepped down at the end of 2021, by a 6-0 vote earlier this year.
The other key vote came from Mayor Steve Valentino, who voted with the majority last year but said at the time he did so in part so that he could bring up the local law for debate once again, as he believed the legislation was flawed. Those who vote with the majority are allowed to do that.
Valentino never did ask for more debate on the law. Last June, he welcomed PRB members at their first meeting, calling it a “special night.”
On Wednesday, his vote sealed the fate of an appeal, and he again argued the law was not produced in typical Council manner and did not reflect all city stakeholders — from the police to the public.
On Thursday, he explained in more detail his thinking and reiterated that he is not against another effort at creating a board to evaluate police misconduct complaints.
“Accountability should be embedded in us all, but that is not always the case with everyone,” he said. “At the beginning of this process we were directed by the governor to involve all stakeholders to improve relations and methods of accountability. We did not do that. We did not create the improvements the community wants and needs.
“This is more about building relationships and setting clear expectations, first and foremost, followed with the accountability factor as the guard rails for those that damage relationships and don’t comply with the expectations set,” Valentino continued. “I look forward to a continued effort and collaboration to get to that point. It should be for everyone, not just one specific group. After all, we are in this together and hopefully for the betterment of Geneva and all those who choose to live, work and play here. In the interim, rest assured our chief of police and his team understand that and work hard to meet the needs of the community in a respectful manner. No person’s voice or concerns have been denied or muted. We will continue to accept any complaints or concerns (against the police) and address them appropriately.”
Salone didn’t dismiss the concept of a police accountability board either, but maintained that Police Chief Mike Passalacqua will ensure accountability and professionalism from the department.
“As I have stated from the beginning, I am for accountability for everyone,” Salone said. “It has to start at the top. Our chief is dedicated to this city and its citizens, and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to do what is right. His character is above reproach, and I won’t accept any question on his integrity. Where we go from here is yet to be determined. Whatever we do it has to be inclusive. Everyone has the right to be heard and treated fairly and equally.”
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III acknowledged that work can be done to build better relationships between the police and the community but there simply wasn’t enough support for the PRB, which he said was reflected in his vote against appealing Doran’s decision.
“The concept of transparency and accountability, not just for our police department but citywide, is something that we all must prioritize,” he said in a statement read Wednesday, ahead of the vote. “I believe we can continue to build trust between GPD and the community in many ways, and I look forward to collaborating with all Geneva stakeholders — to include the African American Men’s Association and the NAACP — two groups which were not represented on the PRB. In fact, the NAACP’s nominations for the PRB were shot down entirely.”
Two PRB proponents on Council, Ward 5’s Laura Salamendra and Ward 3’s Jan Regan, expressed disappointment with the vote.
“This council got it wrong last night,” Salamendra said Thursday. “Fourteen months ago we passed historic legislation. We actually used our position as city councilors to do something. There was a clear need, community participation in the legislative process, and we acted. Last night, this council took a massive step backward and said: ‘actually, we’re not interested in doing anything but maintaining the old-boy-network status quo.’ Hiding behind inaccurate accounts of process, some councilors claimed we would still have a PRB if we had gone slower, if we had written the law the way laws have always been written in Geneva. But we all know that last night’s vote was really about shielding a police department that doesn’t want any eyes on it.”
Salamendra said the local law was discussed for seven months “and was substantially revised during that time. Meanwhile, the councilors who opposed police accountability from the beginning repeated the same complaints and false assurances, which we heard once again last night. Martin Luther King’s words in ‘Letter From a Birmingham Jail’ are applicable here: ‘Justice too long delayed is justice denied.’ Police accountability in Geneva has been too long delayed, but I am confident that the people will never stop fighting for justice.”
Regan said it’s up to those who opposed Local Law 1-2021 to put forth a proposal.
“I am certainly in favor of a police review board,” she said. “It seems if there is another approach to this important work we will have to hear from those proposing it. I actually believed we had put a pretty good board in place already. So, at this point, I await the work of others to see what next steps will be offered.”
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. said he didn’t like the PRB process from the beginning.
“My thoughts have not changed in 20 months because my feedback has not,” he said. “Adjusting the current process for complaints has not been a priority for the majority of Ward 2 residents and Geneva by and large, unless a radical change in public interest is before us. A referendum would have put that question to bed, right? Council was presented a non-negotiable list of demands with teeth in June of 2020. Democracy does not operate well under those terms. Authoritarian Communism does though, right? An ultimatum is ‘do this — or else.’ Scary to some.
“I am an ’80s kid from a Catholic family. I can see a bully and a guilt trip coming a mile away. Geneva has problems of a more urgent nature. I put a lot of stock in our new potential city manager. I fear this council is repeating past mistakes by considering ‘more of the same’ and expecting ‘different results.’ Insanity, right? If we want new and different (which I do, and believe they do), we need to hire new and different, right? Without strong leadership and realistic goals and expectation management, Geneva will continue to fall prey to expensive special interests that easily sway fickle councils. I dug only two candidates that fit that benevolent ‘fresh-thinking’ mold and the council only moved one forward. I pray we choose that one.”