Warm springs may be welcomed by many of us, but they can wreak havoc on the region’s fruit farmers because trees and vines start to come alive early, leaving them vulnerable if nighttime temperatures drop below freezing.
“Our bud break (for grapevines) was significantly early,” said Hans Walter-Peterson, a senior viticulture extension specialist with the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Finger Lakes Grape Program during a Zoom call with growers and other industry members Thursday.
On May 18, those freeze fears were realized, with vineyards across the Finger Lakes hit by sub-32 degree temperatures.
“Obviously, (it was) a pretty hard freeze across the board,” Walter-Peterson said.
According to Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office, scientists at Cornell University believe the state lost up to 15% of its apple crop, while the Hudson Valley saw losses of between 30% to 35%. Vineyard losses ranged from as little as 5% to as much as 100%.
Walter-Peterson said the duration of the freeze in the Finger Lakes vineyards varied.
In some areas, the temperature never hit freezing. However, he said other areas were below 32 Fahrenheit for as much as 10 hours.
“The amount of damage was all over the place,” he said.
While damage assessments are preliminary, Walter-Peterson estimates a loss of 40% to 50% of what are called primary shoots — although he cautioned that it was “an incredibly early” assessment.
He said the damage varies in vineyards along the Finger Lakes.
“Generally, damage gets worse as you go north to south,” he said.
He points to Seneca Lake as an example. While vineyards on the northern end suffered relatively little damage, in the south end, toward Dundee, “damage is much more consistent,” he said.
Fulkerson Winery of Starkey is in that zone. In a Facebook post, the winery reported significant damage to its crop.
“While we won’t know the full effects of this event for quite some time, we can estimate that we’ve suffered approximately 60% to 70% crop loss across our farm,” the post said. “Some blocks were lucky and have very little damage, whereas others took a hard hit.”
At Three Brothers Wineries and Estates in Fayette on the northeastern end of Seneca Lake, the temperature never dropped below 33 degrees, winery officials said Friday.
“At Three Brothers we were fortunate to experience zero loss,” they wrote in an email message.
There could be a bright spot amid the gloom.
Hans-Peterson and Fulkerson noted the emergence of secondary shoots in the freeze’s aftermath that could mitigate the carnage somewhat. The secondary bud can be thought of as a “backup system” for the vine, botanists say. It generally only grows when the primary bud or young shoot has been damaged, oftentimes from freeze or frost in spring.
“It’s going to take us a little while until the vines tell us how they fared,” Hans-Peterson said.
Spotty damage for Wayne County apples
Cynthia Haskins, president of the Victor-based New York Apple Association, said there have been reports of spotty and isolated frost damage.
“We are still accessing which areas and to what extent have been affected in those locations,” she said. “Some growers are reporting that they do not have any damage and then there are others reporting that they have damage in certain parts of their orchards and even on certain parts of their trees.”
She said the association was to discuss the damage on Friday with those inspecting the orchards to get a more accurate assessment.