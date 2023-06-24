CLYDE — “Hail to thee dear Clyde-Savannah, Eagles soaring high; through these hallowed halls. Our children have been reading filth …”
So begins Pastor Jacob Marchitell of Christ Community Church on West Genesee Street in Clyde in his opening foray at the Board of Education’s April meeting, where — borrowing the words of the high school alma mater and Bible references — he urged the district to remove books he finds objectionable.
Marchitell often makes references to his faith during his appearances before the Board of Education. And he did so on June 14 as well.
“First, and most importantly, all of us have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, and our sins have earned us nothing from heaven but divine punishment,” he told those assembled. “But God, being full of patience and mercy, sent His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, so that all who repent and believe in Him will have the punishment they are owed, accounted to His sacrifice, so that they will not perish but have eternal life.”
Some may remember Marchitell led a small protest against drag shows at the Ohmann Theatre in Lyons earlier this year. At the school board meetings, he doesn’t just give the titles of the books he finds abhorrent; he reads graphic excerpts from them while making a video recording with a body cam. This video, along with others, including succeeding board meetings, can be viewed on his YouTube and Facebook pages under The Uttermost Earth.
And so Clyde-Savannah becomes one of a growing number of school districts both nationally and locally — there was a recent case in Sodus — where citizens object to books they say are inappropriate for school libraries or in some cases the classroom.
Marchitell considers the books he objected to as pornographic. There were outlined at the April meeting and another two in May.
At the April meeting he explained what that means in his view.
“For those of you who were unaware of these books, and many more just like it — which I’m hoping many of you are,” said Marchitell, “I must, out of my deep love and concern for my neighbor, let you know that New York State Penal law 235.1 says that a person is guilty of disseminating indecent material to minors, a Class E felony, when they provide to a child any book, pamphlet, magazine, printed matter however reproduced or sound recording which contains any matter of explicit and detailed verbal descriptions or narrative accounts of sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sado-masochistic abuse and which, taken as a whole, is harmful to minors.”
The books he found, said Marchitell, range from “a man anal raping a young boy, to a girl describing how semen tastes,” and added that “there are almost two dozen other books that all provide the potential reader with explicit and descriptive scenarios that would be unfit to print in your newspaper, let alone be read by a child.”
Marchitell said he has three school-aged children, “all of whom I pulled out of the government school district two years ago.” His wife is a principal in the Waterloo Central School District. Marchitell would not comment on whether his spouse supports his efforts at Clyde-Savannah, explaining he “would prefer to keep my personal and professional life separate.”
When asked whether he’d reached out to the district about books he found concerning before appearing before the Board of Education, Marchitell said he was “acting under the understanding that the administration knew what was in the books, because they were the ones who procured them. The gravity of such pornographic material being intentionally made available to underage children obligated me to proceed as I did.”
District keeping books in question on shelves
So far, the district has resisted Marchitell’s calls for book removals.
On Friday, June 16, he was told a committee appointed by Superintendent Mike Hayden determined three books Marchitell called “filth’ in that April meeting were to remain in the junior-senior high school library. The books are People Kill People, by Ellen Hopkins, It Ends With Us, by Colleen Hoover and All Boys Aren’t Blue, by George M. Johnson. All are best-sellers.
In accordance with district policy, the committee has 60 days to make determinations on book objections by school district residents. The district provided Marchitell with its determination on the due date.
The pastor, a 2003 graduate of Clyde-Savannah with deep family roots in the community, also filed objections to two additional books: Jesus Land: A Memoir, by Julia Scheeres, and Red Hood, by Elana K. Arnold. The district committee will need to make determinations for those books by July 10, Marchitell said.
He was back before the Board of Education on Wednesday, June 14, where he thanked members for pulling 14 books from the library that were outside of the books he had objected to.
However, Superintendent Mike Hayden insisted after the meeting that no books were pulled.
When told this, Marchitell responded that he made the determination after putting together a spreadsheet based on the website Go Follett, which details books available in school libraries across the nation.
He also cites another site, Booklooks.org, “that is run by like-minded parents who go through these books and categorize them for other parents to vett what their children read, and has entire sections of the books able to be read and/or downloaded.”
In Marchitell’s latest video on the meeting, he suggests the district pulled the books and then put them back — a charge the district also denies.
“Please be advised that for the record, that is simply not true,” Hayden said in a statement this past week. “I can say that books are evaluated on an ongoing basis, which sometimes can result in books being taken out of circulation, with new ones added. No books have been removed due to objection.”
Neither Hayden nor the Board of Education had responded publicly to Marchitell’s criticisms during or after his appearances at three consecutive meetings until this past week.
“Per BOE policy, community members have the right to object to instructional materials and controversial Issues,” Hayden said. “The Clyde-Savannah CSD recently received an objection from a community member to reconsider certain books that are in circulation in the Junior-Senior High School Library. Although the community member stated that he did not read the books in their entirety, he read enough to launch a complaint. Per BOE policy, a review committee was designated to investigate and evaluate the challenged library material. … After careful consideration and review, the committee reached a consensus to keep the books in circulation within our school library. Their decision was based on a comprehensive analysis, considering factors such as literary merit, educational value, age-appropriateness, and alignment with our district’s policies.”
Hayden said it “is important to note that the selection of books for our library undergoes a rigorous and thoughtful process. Our library offers a wide range of literary works that reflect different cultures, experiences, and perspectives. This diversity not only enriches our students’ educational experience but also fosters critical thinking, empathy, and open-mindedness. While we understand that individual preferences may differ, it is crucial to acknowledge that literature often explores sensitive topics or difficult themes to challenge students’ thinking and broaden their understanding of the world. Exposure to diverse perspectives through literature helps develop important skills and values in our students.
“As the superintendent of schools, Hayden continued, “I feel that responsible educators understand the importance of fostering an environment that promotes critical analysis, respect, and open dialogue. The presence of a book in our library does not imply an endorsement of its content or ideas. Rather, it offers students the opportunity to explore different viewpoints, engage in thoughtful discussions, and develop their own informed opinions.”
Resident calls Marchitell’s methods ‘vainglorious’
While the district had been reluctant to respond to Marchitell’s criticisms up until this past week, others have not been quiet, including district resident and parent Renee Shimp.
Shimp, who sat next to Marchitell during the June 14 meeting, accused the church pastor of demagoguery — and more.
“I think it takes a lot of courage to stand up to someone who is coming at us in a degrading and bullying way,” she told the Board of Education that evening.
Shimp said there are other ways to address issues with either curriculum or books besides pontificating at meetings.
“I feel coming with a body cam and posting it all over social media feels a bit vainglorious to me,” she said. “Why would you come in that manner when you can have a decent conversation with your school district?”
Shimp said she read two the pastor cited: People Kill People and It Ends With Us.
She characterized them as “heavy content books” that contained relatable themes.
“I needed to know for myself,” Shimp said by phone after the meeting on her reason for reading two of the books in question. “I don’t think you should censor. They (readers) should make their own choices.”
Shimp emphasized that the books the pastor is objecting to are not used in the classroom.
“These are books in the library that are chosen,” she said. “That’s a huge part for me. These are not used for curriculum.”
As for being sexually themed books designed to excite the reader, Shimp argues they are not. However, she said, they do contain scenes describing sex acts that are germane to the stories.
“They are not porn,” she insisted.
Shimp said she has known Marchitell for many years.
“We used to go to the same church,” she said. “Jacob and I are cordial to each other at the meetings. We smile and say hello. We just don’t agree about the books or his methods.”
Parent and part-time district employee Jennifer Buisch is also concerned with Marchitell.
She has begun going to school board meetings as well since the Clyde pastor began expressing his objections to selected titles.
“There should always be a choice,” Buisch said. “These are not forced books. If you choose that you don’t want your children to read them, that’s fine, but don’t make that choice for everyone’s family.”
She said she has a child in all three schools with varying interests in reading for enjoyment.
“I highly doubt they’re going to skim through a 400-page book for a racy paragraph,” she said.
Buisch said she read one of the books in question, It Ends With Us. “I thought it was great,” she said.
Others share pastor’s concerns
Not everyone thinks Marchitell is off base.
Jennifer Williams, chapter chair of Moms for Liberty Wayne County NY, which on its Facebook page said it is a “defender of parental rights,” believes Marchitell is spot on with his concerns.
“I have talked with teachers, students and parents across Wayne County,” she said. “Many are upset that explicit books are in their school libraries. We have spoken at board of education meetings only to be silenced for ‘inappropriate speech’ in a public meeting. We cannot email the content as they cannot get through the content blockers. And now yet another school district is limiting public content because they don’t want to hear concerns from the public. We as parents are actually censored while administrators and elected school board members allow content that actually triggers children who have been abused and harmed. Parents are frustrated that they get attacked and censored for their concerns and it causes many to not even bother to try.”
Clyde resident Donna Robbins said Marchitell has spurred important conversations.
“Frankly, I am surprised that there is so much support for under-age access to books which everyone admits should not and cannot be read out loud in a class or public forum,” she said. “While there are those who do not agree with the delivery, the bottom line is that Mr. Marchitell has prompted a community discussion about a library which exists solely for the use of under-age individuals in an academic environment. Books which are not appropriate to be read aloud in class or in a public forum — an important measurement chosen by the school itself — should not be readily available to youth in this context. There is a reason why they cannot be read openly. Yet it is my understanding that any student in the building, beginning in seventh grade, can access these books privately and without parental knowledge or permission.”
Robbins said the books Marchitell is objecting to can be found in public libraries and other venues.
“No one is advocating the eradication of any book,” she said.
And she believes Marchitell’s message might not be heard without his methods of board confrontation and YouTube videos.
Debate far from over
Shimp said she will continue to stand against book censorship at Clyde-Savannah, but Marchitell vowed that he isn’t done either, noting he is appealing the committee’s rulings on the three initial books in question.
He said “there are numerous books filled with such content, and if I am relegated to three sentences per meeting, I could go for another two years or more of bringing them to the community’s attention. All that to say, the discussion that needs to be had isn’t the list of books that some people disapprove of. Far from it. The issue at hand is: What are the children of Clyde-Savannah being taught to accept?”
Buisch worries about where Marchitell takes his message outside of the school district.
“What’s next?” she asked. “The public library across the street?”