NEWARK — There is no doubt which NFL team the Herman family of Newark roots for. All you had to do was see Lisa Herman’s front porch and yard at 622 S. Main St.
Amid the usual ghouls and goblins of Halloween was hurdling quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills — who, instead of leaping over unsuspecting defenders, went airborne over pumpkins.
And, while running over linebackers and defensive backs is another trademark of Allen — he is 6-foot-5, 240 pounds in real life — this version of the superstar Bill might not pack as much of a punch. He was nothing but a skeleton beneath his No. 17 jersey.
Then there was the football field with tiny pumpkins painted with Bills and Packers colors — 11 on each side — and mini-goal posts. That display was among a host of other Buffalo-inspired decorations and figures Herman created.
The decorations earned Herman, the owner of Lisa’s Unisex Salon, first place in the business category in the village’s annual Pumpkin Sculpture Contest, which ran the last week of October.
The best residential entry was Casey VanWinkle of Blakely Court.
The Herman family — which also includes husband, Bill, and son, Justin — bleeds Bills, she said.
“We love it. My son loves it,” she said.
Herman added a musical element to the Bills motif.
“I had the ‘Shout’ song going as well,” she said. “It was really something.”
Herman started working on the displays in late September.
“I knew it would take a long time to paint everything,” she said. “I was working on it every single day for three or four hours.”
Allen and his favorite receiving target, Stefon Diggs, were featured on Herman’s porch too.
“It was creepy, because they looked so real,” she said. “They looked like actual players.”
Herman puts up displays each year for Halloween and other holidays, but this was different.
“(The Bills display) was the biggest one I’d ever done,” she said.
The displays are a demonstration of her creativity, she said.
“I make crafts, I make wreaths, I cut hair,” she said. “I’ve always got something in front of the house.”
The display got lots of mileage on Buffalo Bills fans social media pages, she noted.
“It was going crazy on Facebook,” she said.
At the time of the display, everything was looking up for Buffalo, which was heading into a game against Green Bay on Oct. 30 flying high. They beat the Packers, but it was a somewhat lackluster performance, and then they lost the next two games — the latter, a heartbreaking and somewhat inexplicable loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Herman said she’s encouraged after the Bills took care of Cleveland on Sunday in their “home” game in Detroit, where they return on Thanksgiving Day to take on the Lions.
“I’m feeling better,” she said. “I was getting worried, like, what’s up with Josh? Are his eyes OK?” in reference to some bad interceptions he threw in the past couple of games.
She’s hoping that midseason nightmare — which in a way, played out in her front yard in October — is over. So do all the other Bills fans.