LYONS — If the Wayne County Board of Supervisors was a train, Sandy Sloane would be the conductor.
“My job is to keep the train on the tracks,” Sloane said in her office at the Wayne County Courthouse last week.
Indeed, she has done that in her 16 years as clerk to the Board of Supervisors and her 33 years in the supervisors office.
At meetings, she often provides a guiding hand to the board chairman on procedural matters, gently whispering directions and reminders for the agenda supervisors tackle the third Tuesday morning of each month.
Today, though, Sloane puts away the conductor hat, stepping down from a job she clearly has loved to take a part-time position at the Wayne County Nursing Home as an aide to residents, helping them connect with their families.
Her husband of 22 years, Dave Sloane, the county’s former director of buildings and grounds, retired in 2012 and wouldn’t mind having her around the home a little more often, she said. That point was driven home when Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered governments to reduce in-person staffing by 50% to help stem the spread of COVID-19. She and longtime co-worker and friend Debbie Liseno, who together made up the two-person supervisors office, alternated who would come into the Wayne County Courthouse.
“I could get used to this” is what she remembers thinking of the increased time at home with her husband.
Sloane’s last day in the office is Friday, but they won’t be getting rid of her that easy. She is on a retainer of sorts for the next year to provide assistance to her successor and good friend, Kelley Loveless, who currently serves as County Administrator Rick House’s confidential secretary.
House said Sloane, 58, is an excellent clerk, but might be an even better human.
“She is just a wonderful person to talk to,” he said. “She always gives you her undivided attention. She’s the face of the county. She really is.”
‘I’m a public servant’
Sloane, who came to the supervisors office by way of the late Board Chairman Marv Decker of Wolcott — Decker knew her though her work in various Wolcott town offices — loves that role. If she can’t help someone who stops in or calls, she can direct them to someone who can, she said.
“I’m a public servant, and I enjoy working with people,” she said.
Ken Miller of Palmyra, the fourth board chairman with whom Sloane has worked, said it’s not an easy job when you have “15 bosses.”
Sloane, who joined the county in 1988 at age 25, counts 69 “bosses” in her tenure, as well as two sheriffs, three county clerks, four district attorneys, two county treasurers, four county administrators, four county attorneys and three highway superintendents. As for the supervisors, Sloane found something she liked in every one of them.
“I loved all of them,” she said. “They’re all different, but they’re all serving the public.”
Miller said Sloane brings an unmistakable energy to the position.
“She has always brought a cheerful attitude and positive spin on all the situations that the board is faced with,” he said. “It has been a pleasure to work with Sandy, and she will be missed. I know her next endeavor, as an activities person at the nursing home, will also be a huge benefit for the county. Sandy is very passionate about helping others.”
Former board chairman Jim Hoffman of Williamson said Sloane was “truly an outstanding clerk of the Board of Supervisors. She went to great lengths to respond to the needs of every supervisor as well the needs of the public. Sandy represents the very best in public service.”
And, former board chair Steve LeRoy of Sodus called her among the “unsung heroes” of government — the clerks that work behind the scenes to make the elected folks look good.
“For 14 years I watched Sandy keep all 15 supervisors on track at the county,” he said. “She had every board meeting agenda prepared perfectly, often working well past regular hours, and was always available to help anyone on the board who had questions or concerns. When I was elected chairman of the board, Sandy said, ‘Don’t worry, Chairman, we got this.’ She meant it and forever had my back.”
Sloane said it’s the relationships she’s forged that she’ll miss most.
She points to Liseno, her longtime cohort in the supervisors office and someone she thinks of like a sister. While they both started the same year, Liseno notes they share much more than that.
“We each have gotten married, watched our children grow and stepped in for each other when needed,” she said. “She has a wealth of knowledge about how the board operates that will surely be noticed when she leaves us.”
You can count on Sloane
House points to Sloane’s uncanny ability to deliver — for example, a resolution for a local law passed many years ago that he needs to review.
“Within a few minutes I’ve got what I need,” House said. “Without fail, she always comes through.”
Her successor, Loveless, said Sloane has been a mentor in the 13 years she’s been in the county administrator’s office.
“She has been a source of knowledge for me at my position with administration and county information in general,” Loveless said. “She knows a lot and is extremely organized and could do the clerk of the board position in her sleep. I am very blessed to be taking over from someone like her, and there is no doubt she will leave me well informed when she retires. I am going to miss her. She’s been a staple in this building for a reason. I have very big shoes to fill.”
Sloane, a 1980 graduate of Hannibal Central School District in Oswego County, plans to keep busy in retirement. Besides the part-time nursing home job, she sells cheesecake on a stick at festivals, including Peppermint Days, and is currently a part-time cashier at the Newark Wegmans.
She’s a bit crafty too, selling owls and pigs she makes out of the evil black walnut trees husband Dave cuts down in their big swath of land on Old Lyons Road in Arcadia. He has two children, David Jr. and Shelley, both of whom live in Wayne County, while she has a daughter from a previous marriage, Kaylie, who lives in Oklahoma.
At her last Board of Supervisors meeting May 18, House said Sloane was honored by the board for her service, along with a luncheon at the William Street Tavern that was attended by many former supervisors and colleagues.
Eight days ago, her office was filled with balloons and flowers from her many well-wishers.
“I’m gonna miss it,” said Sloane, adding that she is comfortable leaving the job to Loveless. “I just feel that Kelley is a good candidate, and she’s more high-tech than me.”
House said Sloane’s uplifting personality will be missed at 26 Church St.
“Her positivity is contagious,” he said. “You can be having one of the worst days in the world and she just lights you up.”
Macedon Town Supervisor Kim Leonard, a friend of Sloane’s for over 33 years — they first met while Leonard was serving as the town of Macedon’s accountant — glowed about the impact the retiring clerk had on her and so many others.
“It takes an incredibly special individual with personality and unique skills to work for a governmental unit under any circumstances, but working with the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, totaling 15 at the same time, is extraordinary,” she said. “Sandy is the definition of dedication, loyalty, perseverance and a team player. Along with Debbie Liseno, the county ran as smooth as any governmental unit can. Anytime anyone needed anything, Sandy would be there to offer a helping hand and guidance. ... I only wish I had more time to learn from Sandy in my supervisory role, as Sandy always has a smile, a warm gesture and the ability to make everyone feel welcome and that their opinions matter in the decisions we all make as county supervisors.”