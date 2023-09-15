GENEVA — When Karen Shoemaker celebrated 50 years of ownership at The Village Store last September with a customer appreciation event, she made no secret of her desire to sell the venerable Town & Country Plaza business.
That hasn’t panned out. So, a year later, Shoemaker has decided to close what many call the “Hallmark store.” Its last day in business is Saturday, with an auction house coming Monday to take what inventory remains.
She says she had mixed emotions as she made the decision.
“I should have closed years ago,” said Shoemaker, who just turned 82. “I am somewhat relieved, but I feel bad because my customers depended on this store for years, especially for the religious items. I would like to have helped someone take over the business, but no one was interested.”
Shoemaker and her late husband, Richard, bought The Village Store in September 1972 from a Brockport couple, Jules and Ida Vaiano. The Vaianos owned the Geneva store and two other Hallmark shops in the Rochester area.
Richard Shoemaker, known to many as “Shoe,” died in 2011. He was a Geneva native who wanted to return to the area after managing several Woolworth stores in western New York and the Rochester area.
Over the years the store sold thousands of cards, holiday ornaments, keepsakes, and many other collectibles. While some of those items sold well for decades, Shoemaker noted other products like Vera Bradley bags, Russell Stover and Andy’s Candies, picture frames, and Geneva and Finger Lakes shirts, hats, and mugs also sold well.
Shoemaker taught for five years in the Rochester City School District when she was younger, but she and her husband moved to Stanley after they bought The Village Store. She was a longtime teacher in the Marcus Whitman school system and still volunteers for school functions.
Shoemaker noted that her longtime employee, Linda Saracino, had to stop working earlier this year due to health concerns. A part-time employee, Sandy Teague, works full-time at Keuka College.
“I had to close for three days when Linda was out, so I decided to close for good earlier than expected,” Shoemaker said. “I was hoping to stay open for the rest of the year to sell holiday items.
“I really can’t complain. I also had some good students work here over the years, and there are good memories. Customers tell me they remember when they came here as a child.”
Shoemaker is encouraging customers — old and new — to visit the store before it closes. Most merchandise is marked at 40% to 50% off, although some is up to 75% off.