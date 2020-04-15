WATERLOO — A GoFundMe site has been set up for a large military family whose longtime home was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.
“My family lost everything to a severe house fire this morning. They have lived in that house since we were kids,” Meghan Balch, who organized the fundraiser, said on the site. “The entire house is gone, and no animals survived. Anything helps to get my dad and mom back on their feet.”
The fire at 53 Church St. started about 10 a.m. Waterloo Police Department Sgt. James Chechak said the home was burning heavily when first responders arrived.
Five adults and three children were inside when the fire started, and several told police and firefighters they heard an explosion. Chechak said the fire may have started before the explosion, which also was heard by neighbors and other people living in the area.
All eight occupants were outside by the time police and firefighters arrived, although two dogs are believed to have died in the blaze. Chechak said the family also had several cats that often went outdoors, and it was not known as of Tuesday afternoon if they died.
The Waterloo Fire Department received mutual aid from Border City, Seneca Falls and Fayette firefighters, with Seneca Falls bringing a ladder truck. Firefighters were dousing the home for close to two hours after it started.
North Seneca Ambulance also responded, and police said some occupants of the house were treated for smoke inhalation. The house, owned by Christopher Balch, is insured.
The Red Cross also responded to assist the family with emergency housing and other needs. Meghan Balch said in addition to monetary donations, the family could also using clothing, with specific sizes on the GoFundMe site (gofundme.com/f/t7ygmq-military-family-lost-everything).
Meghan Balch said her father is a war veteran, serving in the Army, and now a state corrections sergeant at the Willard Drug Treatment campus.
The Seneca County Fire Investigation Team also responded and was looking into the cause as of Tuesday afternoon, concentrating on the back of the house. Melissa Taylor, Seneca County director of emergency management, said the fire appears to have started in a back laundry room and the investigation is ongoing.
The fire also damaged part of a home next door owned by Chuck Agonito, a longtime Finger Lakes Times columnist. Agonito said his son lives in the home, which was damaged by fire several years ago.