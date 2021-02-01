CANANDAIGUA — Common sense told Matt Sproul that his expenses for personal protective equipment would go up because of COVID-19 — simply because he would have to buy more of it.
What he didn’t expect was how much the price would go up for seemingly ordinary items.
“Let me give you an example. Because of the lack of supply chain, a box of (rubber) gloves that used to cost $8 now costs $24,” said Sproul, chief of the Canandaigua Emergency Squad, during a recent interview. “We have been doing that for about eight months now. We were not prepared for that.”
Those words have been echoed by many others in the local emergency medical services (EMS) field, who have seen their bottom line take a big hit due to the novel coronavirus.
Al Kalfass, executive director of Clifton Springs-based Finger Lakes Ambulance, said in December that he was projecting an operating loss of about $400,000 in 2020.
“Multiple things play into that, not just the cost for PPE. We are still very solid financially now, but I honestly don’t know what to expect in the future,” Kalfass said. “But yes, the cost of PPE has skyrocketed — gloves, masks, (face) shields, gowns, disinfectant, cleaning supplies, you name it.”
According to the Albany-based United New York Ambulance Network, initial national funding under the Provider Relief Fund — part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act — was $350 million for EMS providers, while rural hospitals received $11 billion.
“For governments, EMS services always seem to be the forgotten part of health care, but everything depends on EMS getting people to the hospital — or from hospital to hospital,” Sproul said.
“EMS plays a crucial role in emergency response, but I don’t think we are looked at as essential, frontline workers,” Kalfass added.
Reimbursement
While those contacted by the Times said increased cost for PPE is certainly a factor in their agency’s financial picture, they pointed to stagnant reimbursement rates as another dilemma that possibly looms even larger.
“Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement for EMS has not increased in years. It has certainly not met our increased expenses ... such as for fuel, medical supplies, etc,” Sproul said. “If you can’t get the proper reimbursement, how can you keep affording everything you need?”
Depending on the level of care needed, an ambulance trip can cost $500 to $1,000 or more, and the patient is often left with a bill of several hundred dollars after payment by Medicare/Medicaid or their insurance company.
“What people don’t understand is billing. They want to know why their ambulance bill is so much?” said Sproul, who has about 40 paid employees and 60 volunteers. “It’s not the call itself. Ambulance service is 24/7 and must be available at all times, and we have paid EMTs (emergency medical technicians) available around the clock. We have to have ambulances ready to go out the door when called.”
While some may believe the word “volunteer” implies an all-volunteer ambulance corps, that is not the case. Jason Johnson, operations manager at the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps, said he has eight full-time paid employees, several paid part-time employees and about a dozen volunteers.
“We couldn’t do it without the volunteers. The reimbursement doesn’t even come close to letting us function, but every now and then we have a good year [due to call volume) and a surplus,” Johnson said. “That helps offset the lean years. We also had a past treasurer who was very good at investing.”
Johnson also is president of the Middlesex Volunteer Ambulance Service, which has more of a volunteer base to go along with two full-time employees and several part-timers. Middlesex is funded in part by tax money from the town, while Penn Yan gets no tax money.
“This year Middlesex will start billing for extra revenue,” he said. “Until now, we have offered this — as quote, unquote a free service — since it opened.”
Bill Shipman, a former Penn Yan resident, is vice president of MultiMed Billing Service in Baldwinsville, Onondaga County. The company has more than 100 clients, including Finger Lakes Ambulance, in addition to numerous EMS providers — both profit and non-profits — and medical helicopter companies.
“Before recently, non-profits were not billing. They are now as they saw other states ahead of New York in terms of billing,” Shipman said. “We see firsthand how much of a struggle it is for those ambulance organizations to get paid, by Medicare and Medicaid and the commercial payers (insurance companies). It’s a battle.”
Shipman said while police and fire departments are financed by tax dollars, not all ambulance companies are.
“They are left with billing. They may get some donations and some are lucky enough to get a grant here and there,” he said. “There are a lot of requirements by the state for training of EMTs and paramedics. There is a lot of outlay and capital for all this training by the ambulance companies, but the reimbursement is not enough.”
Shipman said national studies have shown that about 50% of ambulance transports are Medicare patients, and other 20 percent Medicaid.
“So you are losing money on 70 percent of your clientele,” he said. “That is not the best business model.”
“I think the majority of our calls, probably 60%, are covered by Medicare/Medicaid, and if they don’t go to a hospital we can’t bill it,” Kalfass said.
Direct pay
While it doesn’t happen in the majority of cases, insurance companies sometimes send reimbursement checks directly to the patient. In theory, they are supposed to pay the ambulance provider with that money.
“We find that people are keeping their reimbursement check. With the coronavirus, people are out of work and don’t have a lot of money,” said Zach Gibeau, director of operations and chief of EMS for South Seneca Ambulance. “Last year, we lost $90,000 that way and used a collection agency.”
“Direct pay to a consumer is something that needs to be addressed,” Shipman added. “We are chasing people for these checks.”
Gibeau agreed the high cost of PPE is concerning — if EMS providers can even get what they need.
“Prices are up and vendors don’t have product. I have to go to Amazon to find it sometimes,” he said.