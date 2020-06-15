SENECA FALLS — Exactly one week ago, Christine VanDusen was in her Fall Street store CVDesigns readying for her long-awaited opening after COVID-19 forced her to close in mid-March.
Whenever she headed downtown or into her shop over the past few months, she’d see the faces of the Mynderse Academy Class of 2020 members smiling down on her from the banners affixed to the downtown streetlamps. A 2005 Mynderse graduate herself, VanDusen often wondered what she could do in their honor.
As she organized the dresses in her shop last Monday, the idea came to her — a shopping spree for two Mynderse and two Waterloo High School graduates.
In her original Facebook post that day, VanDusen announced the giveaway for the four winners to “pick an outfit of [their] choice for graduation, grad party or just something fun to enjoy your summer in.” She added that the Class of 2020 has sacrificed so much and deserved to be spoiled.
Her act of kindness inspired veterinarian Dr. Carl Darby and Parker’s Restaurant to jump in and offer prizes for the boys — $100 each for a Waterloo and Mynderse grad from Darby and a Parker’s meal for a male Waterloo and Mynderse graduate and three of their friends.
As VanDusen announced the donors on Facebook and the post got shared across Facebook land, a flood of other gifts started pouring in ... and it quickly became clear her thoughtful gesture had traction.
She delayed the Friday evening drawing until last night to accommodate even more gifts — and hoped for enough so each graduate from both schools (including home-schoolers and other seniors within the district) would receive something.
That’s 201 in all. Unbelievably, businesses and community residents came together to make that possible. VanDusen’s goal was reached at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, and Facebook updates were provided almost minute by minute in the hours leading up to that news.
The full list of prizes is on the CVDesigns-Seneca Falls Facebook page, but they run the gamut — from gift certificates for oil changes and auto parts stores to haircuts, makeovers and Visa gift cards. Generations Bank donated $1,500 so 30 graduates from each school will receive $25.
At 7 p.m. yesterday, VanDusen held the giveaway on Facebook Live. On a table before her were four bowls of names. Before she started picking the winners, VanDusen put on her glasses, took a swig of water and noted that it was an incredible testament to the spirit of both the Waterloo and Seneca Falls communities that the giveaway received enough gifts for all. In fact, more came in than the number of graduates so some gifts were combined. She said she read through “hundreds and hundreds” of messages about the nominated seniors.
“The stories that were shared were so special,” she said. “This is just incredible.”
Earlier Sunday morning, as she was organizing the gifts for the evening drawing, Van Dusen was still receiving and organizing gifts.
“I have not contacted a soul,” she said. “Every person on the list has come to me.”
Among them was Mynderse Class of 2002 graduate Joseph Balistreri of Florida, who graduated the same year many in this year’s group of seniors were born. Balistreri saw VanDusen’s post and knew he had to get on board. He donated two $100 cash cards.
“I wanted to give back to this class because I couldn’t imagine going through my senior year the way they did,” he wrote in a message. “My senior year was filled with challenges but I never gave up. I had a lot of help and support from my principal Mr. Ferrara and all my teachers. “
Balistreri noted he’s also been blessed this year, as he was chosen to pitch his company Critter Pricker on ABC’s Shark Tank.
As a small business owner herself, VanDusen is keenly aware — and appreciative — of the support this idea received because businesses are just starting to reopen after three months of pandemic-related closure.
“We just weathered the hardest time but businesses are still actively reaching out to give back and I think it’s really special,” she said, adding the last few months have been filled with palpable stress and anxiety.
“This just kind of restored my faith in community,” she said. “We’ve just been so separated but this shows how we’re really all in this together.”