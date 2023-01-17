GENEVA — Bo Wright said he learned early in his life about the divide between rich and poor that Martin Luther King Jr. spoke of in his time as the nation’s civil rights leader.
“As a young boy, I saw inequalities,” the Geneva school superintendent told the crowd at Monday’s Martin Luther King Memorial Service at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church on Clark Street.
Wright was keynote speaker for the event. It was the first indoor service since 2020 following the covid outbreak.
Wright recalled he would visit the Pennsylvania communities where his mother, Gay, and father, Ed, grew up. His father, who is Black, lived in a hardscrabble neighborhood of Harrisburg, where the signs of poverty were all around. It also wasn’t the safest place for someone to live as well, Wright noted.
Conversely, there was the suburban community where his mother grew up. Unlike his father’s life, his mother’s was one of relative privilege, with “access to resources that others did not.”
Wright said even as a child he could not understand the disparity, which he noted has led to lower-performing schools and students who never escape the cycle of poverty. His father broke that cycle, achieving a number of firsts: the first child from his family to attend college, the first Black teacher at his first teaching job and later, the first black administrator in Geneva, retiring as an assistant superintendent.
His father was in the crowd Monday, videoing the event. His mother, also an educator, was under the weather and unable to attend. Bo remembers his parents taking him and his siblings as children to the MLK ceremony.
His parents fueled his desire to become an educator.
“That’s honestly all I ever wanted to do,” said Wright, a Geneva native who returned to the district that provided his K-12 education in 2022.
While he and his father may have success stories to share as Black educators, too many others in the nation simply do not have access to the quality education needed for success, said Wright, and that is something he finds shameful 54 years after King’s assassination.
“It’s unacceptable,” Wright said with the Martin Luther King Choir and religious and public officials sitting behind him. “I think it’s the shame of this nation” that “savage inequality still exists.”
In some places, Wright, acknowledged, progress is being made, including the city school district he now leads.
“We have much to be proud of in our school,” he said. “But keeping it real, we lost too many students through the cracks.”
Wright said everyone has a stake in improving educational opportunities for those on the wrong side of the wealth divide.
“We in this room have to be the ones who break that cycle,” he said.
Wright said despite what many perceive, we have the “best educated and most diverse” students in our schools, but more needs to be done to create opportunity for all.
“We can’t place this burden solely on this generation,” he said. “We need to pitch in. … We must demand all Americans have access to the dream.”
Another speaker, state Sen. Pam Helming, who represents the 54th District, touched on that as well.
“I’m a mother and a grandmother,” said Helming, whose district includes all of Ontario and Wayne counties. “We can do better for them.”
The 11 a.m. service followed a ceremony at City Hall early Monday, followed by a march to the MLK Memorial at the Bicentennial Park.
The return indoors also brought the return of the MLK Choir, an ecumenical group representing a number of Geneva churches. The choir, directed by Patrisha Blue, always provides a rollicking and inspirational feel to the service, and this year was no exception. One of the highlights: “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” which Helming joked she was going to be singing all the way back to Albany.
Mary Gearan, wife of Hobart and William Smith Colleges President Mark Gearan, observed what a special celebration Geneva puts on in remembrance of King.
“I’ve never lived in a community that celebrates Martin Luther King the way Geneva does,” said Gearan, who was on hand for the art and poetry contest awards given out to Geneva students each ceremony.
The Gearans moved back to Geneva in 2022, when Mark returned to the presidency at HWS following the departure of Joyce Jacobsen. He attended Monday’s events as well.