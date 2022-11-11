GENEVA — It was about a year ago that Dick and Jean Anderegg, knowing Hobart College’s Bicentennial celebration was planned for October 2022, started talking about a book detailing the long connection of the U.S. military to Hobart and later William Smith College.
“It was actually my wife’s idea,” Dick Anderegg, a retired Air Force colonel, said by phone earlier this week from his home in Marietta, Ga., which is near Atlanta. “This is my fifth book, so I have experience in this field. Well, one thing led to another and my wife said, ‘You really need to do this book.’ I thought it was a great idea.”
Anderegg, a 1967 Hobart graduate, reached out to longtime friend John Norvell, a 1966 Hobart alumnus. Norvell, who lives in Canandaigua, is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel.
“John’s Air Force career paralleled mine in many ways,” Anderegg continued. “There is a lot of background with the military legacy of the Colleges, and John had all that background. I told John, ‘We can divvy this up. You do the history and I will do a survey.’ “
That survey, which asked graduates to write something about their military service, went to about 400 living veterans on a list provided by the Colleges.
“We knew there were more than 400, but the Colleges sent me the email addresses they had and I sent out the survey,” Anderegg said. “We got 117 responses, which I thought was splendid. I thought maybe a dozen responses would make a pretty good second part of the book, with John writing the history as the first part.”
With help from HWS officials and staff members in the Colleges’ communications office, the end result is “Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Legacy of Military Service.” It came out just in time for Hobart’s 200th birthday.
“Our graduates have a long and proud history of service in the U.S. Armed Forces, stretching back to our founding,” HWS President Mark Gearan said during a panel discussion last month. “I can think of no better way to commemorate and celebrate that tradition, especially in our Bicentennial year, than the impressive collection of institutional history, personal experiences and thoughtful reflections compiled by some of our most decorated veterans.”
The foreword is written by Jack Woodward, a retired Air Force lieutenant general and 1968 Hobart graduate. The afterword is written by Kathy Platoni, a retired Air Force colonel and 1974 William Smith alumna.
The book goes back to 1822, when Geneva College — it would later be named after its founder, Bishop John Henry Hobart — began.
“This book really does span 200 years,” Anderegg said. “One of the very first college trustees was a major in the Revolutionary War ... and we have a submission from someone in the Class of 2021.”
One of the most notable graduates of Geneva College is Army Gen. Albert J. Myer (Class of 1847). Fort Myer in Virginia, home to Arlington National Cemetery, is named for him.
Many Geneva College/Hobart graduates fought in the Civil War, mostly for the Union, but some for the Confederacy.
The World War I section includes a segment on the Student Army Training Corps, a government program that saved Hobart from closing after many students went off to war. A similar program in World War II, the Navy V-12 program, did the same.
“You have to remember, Hobart had small class sizes during those times — maybe 100 men. The military kept Hobart afloat. Hobart would have gone under without the Student Army Training Corps ... and then the V-12 program,” Norvell said. “More than 1,200 people went through Hobart in V-12 ... and after World War II there was the G.I. Bill and ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps). They kept Hobart afloat in the 1950s before the economy picked up. Hobart never had big class sizes until well after World War II.”
A significant portion of the book is devoted to Vietnam veterans, deceased and living. Among the latter is Schuyler “Sky” Van Horn, who received his draft notice a day after graduating from Hobart in June 1968 — forcing him to put law school on hold.
“It was certainly a turbulent time. There were so many people against the war, but those of us who went still had duty, honor, country,” said Van Horn, who would get his law degree after the war and begin a long career as a local attorney. “Some of us were reluctant warriors, but we did what we had to do. We came back and some of us were scorned, but most of us were supported in the long run for what we did. I think most veterans of Vietnam felt that way.”
Other accounts of Vietnam veterans come from Anderegg, Norvell, 1968 Hobart grad W. Patrick Falvey — he would go on to become a revered Yates County judge — and 1968 grad Mike Hanna, who would later become well known as the college’s longtime athletic director.
“Dick and John were already accomplished authors. You couldn’t have asked for a better lineup for a project like this, along with the Hobart and William Smith team,” Hanna said. “I was happy to do my little part in this. The book is outstanding in appearance, content and style. These stories needed to be told. The military and academia don’t always mesh. I don’t know how many private colleges have done this kind of project but I know it meant a great deal to a lot of people here, including myself. There are some fascinating stories in here.”
“Anderegg and Norvell did a whale of a job on this book,” Van Horn said. “For those of us who contributed, it’s not about us. It’s about all the veterans who are included — the ones that could tell their stories and the ones that couldn’t.”
“This book is really a labor of love ... and it tells the story of the Colleges in a slightly different way,” Norvell said. “It really hit me hard when I went to work on the World War II guys. To see the photos of all these guys when they were young and to know they are now almost all gone. It’s a real punch in the stomach.”
Anderegg and Norvell credited the work by the HWS communications office — specifically, Mary LeClair with editing, photographer Kevin Colton, and graphic designer Sandra Devaux.
“When we were having Zoom meetings ... Sandra said she could do a layout for this book. Well, this is my fifth book and I know how things work,” Anderegg said. “So, in April or May, I had a rough draft done, and a week later Sandra sent me the layout. I was gobsmacked. It was fantastic. This was by far the best layout I had ever seen.”
They also praised Chevanne “Chevy” DeVaney, the Colleges’ director of alumni and alumnae relations.
“All the people that helped put this together — Chevy, Sandra and Mary ... it was just like being in the military,” Norvell added. “It was really a team effort to get this book out. Yes, Dick and I did 99% of the writing, but many others made this happen.”
“We do something with veterans every year and we have a Veterans Committee in place ... so this was an easy thing for me to support. Jean said we should do a book and the rest is history,” DeVaney said. “I just facilitated and made sure the train stayed on the tracks, so to speak. Everybody involved made my job easy.”
The book includes segments on William Smith’s connection with the military and the William Smith spouse perspective. Anderegg noted that he and Jean, a 1967 William Smith alumna, were married at St. John’s Chapel on the HWS campus a day after they graduated; a month later, Anderegg was in pilot training.
Anderegg said survey responses arrived from every branch of the Armed Forces — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. While the finished product came in right before the Bicentennial, all agreed it was worth the effort.
“It was ambitious deadline. For a book of this size and complexity, I think it’s a miracle we were done by the Bicentennial. I was pleasantly surprised,” Anderegg said. “I am just so proud to have been part of this team.”
“The authors have done an incredible amount of research, writing and connecting with other alums who served in all branches of the military,” Gearan said. “Their diligent work captures the diverse, complex experiences of our community of service members and the ways those experiences were informed and illuminated by their liberal arts education at HWS. With this thoughtful and moving book, the Colleges proudly celebrate our veterans, their achievements and their lives of consequence.”