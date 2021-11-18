GENEVA — The Salvation Army in Geneva plans to ring bells at their red kettles outside of many popular shopping venues this Christmas season.
Last year, through the generosity of the community, the Salvation Army provided 400 families with gifts and a holiday food basket.
This year, the Salvation Army is seeking additional volunteers to ring bells at their red kettles to raise awareness and funding for its programs for struggling people in the Geneva area.
“Volunteers are the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $30 per hour — enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries, or shelter an individual for a night,” Capt. Oscar Rolon of the Salvation Army said. “This is our busiest time of year. The majority of funds used for our operation are collected during the Christmas season, but as you can imagine — it’s never enough to meet the growing year-round needs of hurting people in Geneva.”
Families, businesses, high school and college teams and clubs, civic groups, businesses, and churches are encouraged to sign up as volunteer bell ringers.
“We work really hard to fight hunger all year, and we continue this at Christmas by giving food baskets to those in this area that are struggling with not having enough to eat or the cost of food,” Rolon added.
The Salvation Army will distribute more than 400 food baskets to low-income families this Christmas and offer toys and gifts to disadvantaged children.
Bell-ringing season starts Friday and continues through Christmas Eve. There are two-hour shifts available between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Donations are welcome. Donate by texting GenevaKettle to 41444 or at https://give.salvationarmy.org/campaign/geneva-virtual-kettles/c371440. Ninety-five percent of donations raised stay in Geneva to help those in need.
To sign up to ring, or to find out more, call (315) 789-1055.