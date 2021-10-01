GENEVA — There may be few things more annoying — or perhaps alarming — than a smoke or carbon monoxide detector going off in the middle of the night.
And while it may mean nothing more than having to change the batteries or replace an old detector, it shouldn’t be ignored.
“They make those sounds for a reason,” Geneva Fire Department Chief Mike Combs said. “If you are not sure you should leave the house, call the fire department and we will take care of it.”
As it does every year, the GFD is observing national Fire Prevention Week — it starts Monday — with several activities. This year’s theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”
Partnering with the GFD this year is local State Farm insurance agent Amy Kane and the National Fire Protection Association, the official sponsor of fire prevention week for more than 90 years. Kane recently donated a fire prevention kit to GFD that includes posters, promotional items, magnets and children’s activities.
“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” Kane said in a news release. “When an alarm makes noise — beeping sounds or a chirping sound — you must take action. Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarm and knows how to respond.”
Here is the GFD’s schedule for the week:
• Monday — Fire drills at all city schools.
• Tuesday — Public demonstration at Seneca Apartments on Exchange Street, 7 p.m.. Combs said it will be a simulated rescue from the eighth floor using the department’s ladder truck.
“Our demonstration is sometimes related to the theme for the week, but not this year,” he said. “We like to show people what we can do with our equipment and personnel.”
• Wednesday — Annual GFD inspection and memorial service, 6:30 p.m. That is open to the public as well.
Combs said the department will also lead digital fire prevention talks for first- and third-graders in city schools.