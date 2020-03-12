PHELPS — Peter Cheney is well known in this Ontario County community as the longtime owner and director of Cheney Funeral Home.
After Tuesday night, he is known for something else — making some good moonshine.
“It’s a moment,” Cheney said humbly after winning Tuesday’s episode of “Master Distiller,” a new Discovery Channel show.
“Master Distiller” is an offshoot of “Moonshiners,” which is now in its ninth season on the Discovery Channel and airs before “Master Distiller.” “Moonshiners” shows the life of people who make illegal liquor in the Appalachian Mountains.
“I’ve been watching ‘Moonshiners’ ever since it came out,” Cheney said. “Actually, I’ve been making it well before ‘Moonshiners’ came out.”
Cheney’s interest in making alcohol started more than 20 years ago, when he helped an older friend from Phelps make wine.
“I was hooked,” he said.
Cheney also tried his hand at making beer, but didn’t enjoy it and turned to making moonshine using basic corn recipes.
“Moonshine is basically corn liquor. I really tried to hone in on that and be good at it, then started playing around with different grains,” he said. “The grains are really where my passion is — taking different grains and making mash. I make it in my garage with a little five-gallon still that is perfect for me.”
A pilot episode for “Master Distiller” was made last year. Cheney, who belongs to a private moonshine group, saw something on Facebook about it and applied.
“When they contacted me, down to Gatlinburg, Tennessee I went,” he said, noting his episode was filmed in December at the Sugarlands Distilling Company there.
Cheney faced off against two competitors, Johnny Griffis of Alabama and Casey Flint of West Virginia. Cheney — who made a four-grain liquor — bested Griffis, who made a corn liquor.
“They brought in a whiskey expert who understood the complexity of what I was giving him,” Cheney said, noting he used all New York grains. “I am proud of that.”
While Cheney knew in December that he won, he had to keep it a secret until Tuesday’s episode. He and his wife Sharon watched it with about 75 friends and family during a viewing party at the Phelps Community Center.
“I was amazed that people who would not normally watch a show like this were entranced,” he said. “The show doesn’t finish until 10:30 at night, and normally this group is in bed by 9.”
The judges for “Master Distiller” are Mark Ramsey, Eric “Digger” Manes and Tim Smith of “Moonshiners” — considered legends in the moonshine community. They referred to Cheney as the “Undertaker” on the show.
“I’ve been watching these guys since day one of ‘Moonshiners.’ When I was at the distillery, Tim Smith came walking in and then Mark and Digger, and it got real,” Cheney said. “It was an honor to have them tell me I was making a good product.”
For winning “Master Distiller,” Cheney’s four-grain liquor will be bottled and sold for a limited time at Sugarlands. It also will be available in the tasting room.
Cheney said he, his wife and several other couples are partnering to possibly open a small distillery later this year. They have applied for state and federal licenses.
“We are very good friends and have been working on this for awhile. A lot of distilleries open and close, so we want to learn and go slow,” he said. “We really want to focus on making a very high-quality product that people will enjoy.”