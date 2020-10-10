CANANDAIGUA — Maureen Lathan-Thompson is not downplaying the efforts of her doctors and other healthcare professionals in the diagnosis and treatment of her breast cancer two years ago.
She is adamant, however, that a UR Medicine Thompson Health support group she joined around that time was just as vital to her recovery.
“The doctors are phenomenal and can explain the science of it all, but the support group takes that science and adds emotional well-being to it,” she said.
That’s a familiar refrain among members of the group, which was formed in 2005 by Jennifer Klein of Canandaigua, a certified holistic stress management instructor with a master’s degree in integrative health. She has been a volunteer with Thompson Health for more than 20 years.
“The women in this group are incredible — life-saving incredible,” said Lathan-Thompson, a Bloomfield resident. “Then you have this lovely woman named Jennifer Klein who has just dedicated her life to studying this. She is knowledgeable in so many areas and that comes from science, her education and a heart of gold.”
Klein, who has a physical therapy background, said there are about 50 women in the group with between 10 and 20 attending monthly meetings. Those in-person meetings, however, haven’t been held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and group members are using emails and texts to stay in touch, with possible video meetings soon.
“We have members from Canandaigua, Geneva and the surrounding area including Newark. The purpose is to provide a safe environment for people to express whatever it is they are feeling and going through, including diagnosis and treatment,” Klein said. “We have people just recently diagnosed to people 20 years out from their diagnosis and treatment.”
Not surprisingly, there have been plenty of tears shed at these meetings.
“Authenticity is so crucial to this group. We hear about people trying to be tough for their families ... but one of the things we stress is whatever you are feeling is OK, and feel free to talk about it,” Klein said. “You need to be honest. When we gather, the first thing we do is greet new members and have the other members introduce themselves. That usually helps break the ice.”
Bristol resident Sally Ess, who joined the group in 2014, admitted to being reluctant at first.
“I had surgery in the fall of 2014 and a woman from my church, who joined the group the year before, had the same kind of cancer. She heard of my diagnosis and told me of this wonderful support group. She said she would go with me,” Ess said. “I stayed and listened at first, but wanted to leave. After awhile I said ‘Oh my gosh, they were saying things I was interested in. I learned a lot that first night, and what a wonderful group of compassionate women. We laughed and cried.”
“The very best part of the group is our moderator, Jen. She is a remarkable woman,” said Diane Bassage of Bristol. “She is the glue that keeps this group together.”
That said, a support group isn’t for everyone. Nadine Redington of Victor relied on family to get through her diagnosis and treatment.
“Having a positive attitude is the key. I talked to my husband and my girls and informed them every step of the way with honesty, so they knew what was going on,” she said. “The hardest part was relaxing, not doing anything after surgery and waiting to heal, because I like to keep moving and rarely sit down.”
When the group meets in person, Klein said there are often speakers including oncologists. Other topics include acupuncture and nutrition.
“We talk about whatever is current. We have new people joining all the time, but a core group that has been here for years,” she said. “Absolutely, face-to-face contact is so much better. I think we all feel that way. We need that connection, and isolation is not good. We are all looking forward to being together again, maybe by the start of the new year. It’s so compelling to see what happens in that group setting.”
Klein and Lathan-Thompson are urging women to routinely check for signs of breast cancer and have regular mammograms. Health officials from across the country said it’s safe to have them during COVID-19.
“I was diagnosed after I went for my annual mammogram. I found no lumps on my own, but the mammogram found cancer,” she said. “Case in point, get your mammogram.”
“We encourage patients to still have their screening mammograms. We are adhering to all safety and cleaning guidelines to keep patients and staff safe,” said Raquel Morris, clinical coordinator at the Dr. Laurie Sands and Constellation Brands Breast Imaging Center in Canandaigua. “As with any annual screening, the center wants to detect any abnormalities within the breast when they are small and easily treatable.”