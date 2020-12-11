GENEVA — In the midst of a pandemic, it would be easy to write off live theater as simply “too hard.” Many organizations may be deterred by the obvious technical challenges.
Judging by its production “A Christmas Carol,” the Geneva Theatre Guild is not one of them.
The guild’s wintertime production, which runs from Dec.11-13, uses quite a bit of complex technology to give the audience a nostalgic, entertaining trip down memory lane with the classic Dickens tale, adapted and directed by Steve Duprey.
The show’s technical director, Kate Duprey, has clearly put a lot of hard work and care into the production, which makes the finished product all the more entertaining.
Actors from across the world, as far as the Philippines, use green screen technology to transport themselves — and the audience — into 19th century London, with period-appropriate attire and gorgeous backgrounds adding to the beautifully tailored aesthetic.
“A Christmas Carol” improves on the technological precedent set by the guild’s earlier virtual productions, bringing many more actors on screen together than before and creating a true sense of community.
The actors’ warm, inviting performances draw the audience into that community wonderfully, fostering a connection between audience and actor that has been largely lost in an age of online performances.
That connection is, unfortunately, sometimes broken by occasional technical glitches, though that is to be expected from a production whose virtual workload is as complicated as that of “A Christmas Carol.”
Latency problems and the odd dropped line can pull the audience out of the show, but the actors do a wonderful job of compensating for the issues, drawing the audience back in with their committed performances.
As everyman Bob Cratchit, Adam Urbanic is the emotional center of the show, completely earnest and compellingly downtrodden. Ron Dufort, as the Ghost of Christmas Present, brings jolliness and light-hearted energy in spades.
But it is Pat Fegley’s leading performance as Ebenezer Scrooge, the infamous miser, that connects the play’s two competing tones.
Fegley merges the worlds of familiar drama and virtual comedy perfectly, knowing when to play up the show’s somewhat absurd nature and keenly tuning it down during some of the more melancholy moments. His Scrooge is impeccably translated to a virtual setting.
As in its summer production, the Guild remains vigilant in bringing the audience a live theatrical experience. The Guild easily could have recorded the play once and shown it three consecutive nights, but its commitment to being live — though it brings some unavoidable technical concerns — is admirable.
While live, in-person feedback from audience to actor cannot be replicated during the show (though, it is important to note, the guild is offering a talkback after each performance), “A Christmas Carol” is a perfect play for conversation between audience members — something that would obviously be discouraged in a real theater.
Watching this play with loved ones will be a unique and exciting experience. The audience is free to comment on memories of the story they might have, to laugh as loudly and freely as they wish at a funny moment, and openly engage with the show in a way they simply can’t in a theatrical setting.
Those moments of connection, either with the actors or the people watching alongside you, are so coveted and vital, especially in a world where there is so much worry.
“A Christmas Carol” rewards connection, encourages it, cultivates it, and stops at nothing to ensure that audiences are entertained, engaged, and encouraged by its earnest message and enthusiastic zeal.
Connor Hibbard, a 2019 Geneva High School graduate, was involved in numerous GHS Drama Club performances as well as the Geneva Theatre Guild’s youth theater. He is a sophomore at Ithaca College.