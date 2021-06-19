After several online productions using green-screen technology, director Steve Duprey’s latest production embraces something we’ve all been missing over this past year — the outdoors.
The actors in the new Seneca Community Players production of “Spoon River Anthology,” which runs from June 18-20, venture outside to nearby graveyards, performing their monologues near headstones and monuments. This choice, which aligns with the play’s themes of death and remembrance, creates a uniquely exciting atmosphere, something both chilling and exhilarating.
Dressed in attire evoking the late 19th century and tinted with occasional sepia filters that enhance the ambience, the actors bravely face the elements, the technology, and the occasional passing car to deliver a masterful production technologically directed by Duprey’s daughter, Kate.
For those wary, the production’s virtual component is rarely distracting. Save for the occasional latency issue, the production’s utilization of real graveyards make the play feel more visceral, more effective, and much more personal than even an in-person production could.
Because of this, the actors are allowed free range to make bold choices and take their performances in dramatic directions. Those choices can be quite over-the-top at times, though they evoke a sense of Shakespearian melodrama that fits the play’s structure — monologues from the small fictional town’s dead residents telling “their side of the story.”
Those histrionic choices, though, are tempered with moments of beautiful softness, like in Ellie Stearns’ tender portrayal of Hannah Armstrong (an old friend of Abraham Lincoln’s) or Jackie Maruschak’s beautiful Anne Rutledge — another woman with a loving connection to Lincoln.
The play’s moments, large or small, are also wonderfully framed by songs from three members of the Saracino family — Peter, Joanne, and Tony.
The bare, old-time orchestrations and sepia filter perfectly evoke the period, and each vocal performance is perfectly imperfect: raw, unfiltered, and evocative. Most of all, authentic.
Duprey knows how to direct online theater. Several prior experiences, like his work with the Geneva Theatre Guild and Geneva High School Drama Club, have prepared him for a hybrid production as unusual as this. There are some hiccups and inconsistencies along the way, but none distracting enough to truly detract from the experience.
Duprey cleverly manipulates the lack of audience applause to create reflective moments between one monologue and the next. Depending on the tone, these moments might be hilarious, pensive, or bone-chilling, but each actor handles those breaks with such mastery that they are never dull.
Sometimes, though, those moments can last too long, or not long enough. Sometimes the sound lags, or a line is dropped, or an actor’s earbud becomes visible and takes you out of the experience. Live theater, virtual or otherwise, comes with growing pains.
But the true beauty of “Spoon River Anthology” is that it embraces these growing pains. Its characters can be emotionally ugly, unrefined, and complicated. Like its subjects, the technical aspects of this production are not always perfect.
But they never truly distract, nor detract, from the humanity evident in every frame of this show. What this production of “Spoon River Anthology” knows how to do best is embrace its flaws and celebrate the goodness underneath the surface. Deftly directed, dramatically acted, and lovingly crafted, this show is a triumph that all involved should be endlessly proud of.