PALMYRA/MACEDON — The impending arrival of guests sends most of us into a cleanup flurry of our often-messy homes.
However, when your home is a canal system more than 100 years old, there’s more than just a little vacuuming to do, so to speak. That additional maintenance comes through what the New York State Canal Corp. calls winter maintenance pump-outs.
The name is appropriate. Some 2 million to 3 million gallons of water must be pumped out of the locks before work crews can perform maintenance on the canal system’s locks.
“We can’t do this during navigation season,” said Shane Mahar, a spokesperson for the Canal Corp. while onsite at this year’s regional pump-out at Lock 29, which straddles the Palmyra/Macedon border adjacent to Wayne County’s Aqueduct Park. “We can get inside the lock chamber to fix and repair all the working parts that are typically under water. It’s a pretty extensive rehab.”
This work is overseen in the region by Troy Sebastiano of Clyde, superintendent of Canal Section 6 Lyons, and Patrick Acee of Syracuse, transportation maintenance engineer; both were at Lock 29 on a brisk Thursday afternoon.
Section 6 locks are located as far west as E-30 in Macedon, as far east as E-25 at Mays Point in Seneca County, and as far south as Lock C/S 4 in Waterloo. Each gets the pump-out treatment roughly every 10 years, and the work starts as early as November, Sebastiano said.
It starts by setting up temporary dams on each side of the lock chamber, allowing them to pump out the water and do the work. Crews make repairs and repaint the massive gates, including replacing the white oak miter timbers and rubber seal strips that keep water from leaking through the gates. Acee said white oak is used because it resists water damage.
Crews also attack the other mechanical workings of a canal lock, with some work done onsite and more detailed repairs or fabrication sent off to a canal facility in Waterford, Saratoga County.
“We make a lot of the parts ourselves,” Mahar noted. “You can’t go down to Home Depot for the stuff we need.”
The work is not easy, Sebastiano points out. It’s done in brutal winter conditions at times. A heated storage shed allows workers to shake off the cold when needed, he noted.
“These guys are in it seven, eight hours a day,” he said.
There’s no canal maintenance license or degree you can obtain to do this work, he notes. It’s all on-the-job learning.
Many canal maintenance employees started out as seasonal workers who graduate up to full-time Canal Corp. employees.
“You really rely on institutional knowledge,” Sebastiano said.
“Our seasonals are kind of the heart of the crew,” added Acee, noting that they were off for two weeks, but will return in advance of the canal’s May 20 opening date.
A variety of skills are needed for the pump-outs — from operating cranes to mechanical repairs to electrical work and minor masonry. And, while there are always plenty of repairs that come with the off-season lock maintenance projects — along with the typical in-season emergency repairs — Sebastiano marvels at the build and engineering quality that went into a system that has been around for over a century.
The Barge Canal system replaced the enlarged version of the original Erie. Designed for motorized vessels, it was deeper and generally wider.
Much of the original workings remain, Sebastiano noted.
“This stuff is very well built,” he said.
Mahar said the Canal Corp., which is part of the New York Power Authority, spends about $140 million yearly on maintenance and capital improvements for the canal.
“It’s historic infrastructure. It’s old infrastructure,” he said.
There are skeptics who question the need for a canal system that was built for moving cargo but is mostly used for recreation these days, Mahar acknowledged, noting the economies of many communities are linked directly to boating and biking traffic.
“This is about economic development,” he said. “Two hundred years later, the Erie Canal is still driving economic activity.”