NEWARK — You won’t be able to drive over the East Avenue Bridge for a few hours this Thursday, but you will be able eat there.
That is if you purchased tickets for the inaugural Community Schools Table-Dinner on the East Avenue Bridge, which takes place from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
The event benefits Wayne County Community Schools.
Organizer Tanya Hasseler said the dinner takes its inspiration from one in the Yates County village of Penn Yan each year called the Community Table Dinner, as well as one held on the Pont De Rennes Bridge in Rochester.
“I took a picture of (the Rochester bridge) and sent it to Jonathan,” Hasseler said, referring to Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor.
Taylor said he was all for it, noting the work Community Schools does in his village, including the STEADY work program, which provides youths with soft skills needed for entering the workforce and the opportunity to experience employment in a low-stress setting.
“It’s a great program, and the village of Newark is happy to help in whatever way we can,” Taylor said.
Hasseler appreciates the village’s backing for the dinner.
“(The village) have been sharing (the event on social media) and are super supportive,” she said. “If you’re trying to do something good for the community, they’re always trying to help out.”
The cost of the farm-to-table-style dinner, paired with local wines and craft beer, is $110 for one person and $200 for two. Course details are being worked out, and merchants Chrissie Kent of Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl in Newark and Craft 120 owner Mike Majors are handling the catering, Hasseler said, noting the dinner will be served family style.
All proceeds benefit Community Schools, which she said is forming food pantries in each participating school district for the 2023-24 school year.
Hasseler said that a host of merchants are pitching in, including Katie Pullen, owner of Katie Pullen Agency, an insurance business; Lyons National Bank; and Larry DePauw, owner of the Market Alternatives insurance agency. Bridge lights will be supplied by First Choice Electric. Business owner Paul Cole, owner of SuperGen Products and other businesses, is providing generators, while Runaway Blue Brewery is making donations too.
Tickets are selling well, but reservations are still being taken, she said.
“I would love to see about 50-60 people, and we’re getting close to that,” Hasseler said.
If interested in purchasing tickets, go to https://rb.gy/tp72k, or contact Hasseler at thasseler@flxcommunityschools.org or 585-749-8738 to send payment in via check.