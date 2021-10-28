GENEVA — In events marking the changing of the season, the city is offering two reasons to come downtown Saturday.
The city is hosting its annual Halloween Parade, as well as celebrating the opening of public skating.
The parade, which features a new route, forms at 10 a.m. in the Exchange Street parking lot near the Geneva Recreation Complex, 666 S. Exchange St. It steps off on Scott LaFaro Drive at 10:30 a.m.
Saturday also marks the opening of public skating at the rink. It takes place that day from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Public skating hours for the season are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays; 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights; and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday afternoons. There are extended hours around the upcoming holidays, the city said.
For city residents, daily public skating fees are $4, although non-residents pay $6. Weekend rates (Friday to Sunday) are $5 city residents and $7 for non-residents.
Skate rentals cost $3 and skate sharpening $7.
Season passes are available. For city residents, it’s $70 for children, $80 for adults and $95 for families; for non-city residents, it’s $120 for children; $130 for adults and $165 for families.
The city said sign-ups take place at Geneva City Hall, 47 Castle St., on Saturday.
Also part of Saturday's activities: The winners of the city's Halloween-themed, downtown window-painting contest will be announced.
The public skating hotline is (315) 789-2277, ext. 1.