GENEVA — Middle Finger 5K director Jen Harris bought 1,100 shirts for the annual run/walk fundraiser, and she’s hoping they’ll all be gone before race time.
That would mean 1,100 participants for the annual 6 a.m. run May 13 on the north shore of Seneca Lake. And that means more money for Thrive to Survive, which provides emotional, physical and financial support to adults living in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties diagnosed and being treated for cancer.
“Through this support, Thrive to Survive hopes to relieve unnecessary stress on the patient, allowing them to focus on their recovery and their families,” the organization says on its website.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser,” Harris added. “It’s got to carry us through. We’ve been giving out about four (emergency financial aid awards) a week since the beginning of this year. Everyone’s more financially strapped. Must be we’re doing our job because more people know about us.”
The grants, from $500 to $1,000, are for anything that helps them cope with the diagnosis — from additional costs associated with cancer treatment to a weekend of pampering.
The 5K is in its seventh year — 2020 was held virtually because of the pandemic — and the organization itself is 12 years old, Harris noted.
Registration is at around 850 so far, and Harris is hoping others join.
“The participation is huge,” she said. “It’s a huge support for the people who are diagnosed.”
Maid by Marty is making cookies for cancer survivors and for the race’s top finishers, she noted.
And, Kelly’s Irish Pub on Exchange Street is offering a free draft until 11 a.m. for all runners displaying their race/walk bib.
She knows it’s early in the morning, but promised that it’s “a blast” for runners, volunteers and those coming to cheer on participants.
Breakfast burritos are among the refreshments provided participants at the end of race, she said.