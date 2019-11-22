TONIGHT
Festival of Trees, through 7 p.m. at Granger Homestead, 295 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Silent auction of trees, wreaths, jewelry and seasonal decorations. Info: (585) 394-1472 or grangerhomestead.org.
Turkey Party, 7 p.m. at Nester Hose Company, 207 Genesee St., Geneva. Raffles for turkey, shrimp and beef loin.
Festival of Trees, through 8 p.m. at Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum’s Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road (Route 38A), Auburn. Info: (315) 252-7466 or wardwoharaagriculturalmuseum.org.
Under the Covers: An Evening of Queen, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at The Cracker Factory, 35 Lehigh St., Geneva. Four artists performing interpretations of Queen: Amanda Ashley, Zydecorp, Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters and The Old Main. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Show starts at 8. Tickets: $10/advance; $13/door. Tickets available at Eventbrite and Stomping Grounds, 41 Seneca St., Geneva. Info:
Seneca Community Players: Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple,” 8 p.m. in Academy Square’s North Park Theater, 12 N. Park St., Seneca Falls. 1965 Tony Award-winning comedy play features best friends Felix and Oscar, who are both divorced and share a Manhattan apartment. Tickets: $13/door; $12/students & seniors.
South Seneca Falcon Players Presents “Once Upon a Crime: Two One Act Plays — The Trial of Goldilocks & the Girl with the Golden Locks, 7:30 p.m. at Papa Bear Courthouse, Main Street, Ovid. (Third floor/stair access only.) Seating limited; purchase tickets from cast members or Director, Tina Bauder at (607) 869-9636. Tickets: $6/general admission; $5/students and senior citizens.
A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m. at the Waterloo Library & Historical Society, 31 E. Williams St., Waterloo. A live, one-person version by Kim Tenreiro. Optional prologue begging at 6:15. Tickets: $10; available at the library. Suggested for ages 13 and above. Info:( 315) 539-3313, waterloolib@gmail.com or wlhs-ny.com.
TOMORROW
Holiday Bazaar and Cookie Walk, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Anne’s Church Hall, 36 Church St., Palmyra. Lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: Kathy Maxwell at (585) 289-4236.
Lyons Farmers Market After-Season Indoor Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grace Parish Hall, 7 Phelps St., Lyons. Info: (315) 871-4220 or lyonsny.com.
Christmas Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the basement at Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad St., Lyons. Info: (315) 946-9262.
Festival of Trees, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Granger Homestead, 295 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Info: (585) 394-1472 or grangerhomestead.org.
Fundraiser to Benefit Birdie Averette, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waterloo VFW, 29 W. Elisha St., Waterloo. Vendors, crafters, Amish bake sale, basket raffle and 50/50 tickets. Santa available for pictures from noon to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit Averette, who was injured in a car accident this past summer. Info: facebook.com/events/992003797821176/.
Ghosts of Christmas Past, 11 a.m. at L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St., Penn Yan. Learn about Christmas traditions from the past and in other lands. Fee is $8/members, $12/ non-members. Info: (315) 536-7318.
Pursapalooza, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St. Sale of new and gently used purses and jewelry. Champagne presale at 4 p.m. Tickets: $35/door. General admission starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $20/door. Info: (585) 394-1381 or woodlibrary.org.
Turkeys, Hams and Loins on the Loose, 7 p.m. at Wallington Fire Department, 7863 Ridge Road, Sodus. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bag Your Bird starts at 7. Info: (315) 483-8992 or wallingtonfd.com.
Christmas Craft Show, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ministry Center (former St. Mary School), 35 Center St., Waterloo. First 50 guests receive free coffee tickets. Santa present from 10 a.m. to noon. Homemade Christmas cookies sold by the pound. Gift baskets raffled. Lunch available for purchase. Over 40 craft vendors. Info: (315) 539-2944.
Holiday Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Geneva Family YMCA, 399 William St., Geneva. Horse and carriage rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: Dave Sharman at dsharman@geneva.ny.us or Liz Toner at etoner@geneva.ny.us or (315) 789-5005.
Turkey Party, 7 p.m. at the Border City Fire Department, 352 Waterloo-Geneva Road, Waterloo (across from Byrne Dairy). Free refreshments. To benefit the Serven Volunteer Fire Company.
Thanksgiving Wine Pairings, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the cellar at Bellangelo Winery, 150 Poplar Point Road, Dundee. Tickets: $25/person online at Bellangelo.com; $30/person at door. Info: (315) 325-4314.
To have your organization’s event listed, send details at least two weeks in advance to events@fltimes.com or mail to Finger Lakes Times, 218 Genesee St., Geneva 14456.