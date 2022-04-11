CANANDAIGUA — A retired state police sergeant has entered the race to be Ontario County’s next sheriff.
According to the county Board of Elections, Steve Slavny filed nominating petitions to be on the Democratic line in the November election. The deadline to file was Thursday.
Two others who announced their candidacies previously, sheriff’s office Lt. Dave Cirencione and retired Gates police Sgt. Silvio Palermo, filed Republican petitions to set up a possible primary election in June. Palermo also filed Conservative Party petitions.
Charlie Evangelista, Democratic commissioner for the Board of Elections, said the petitions are pending general and specific objections.
Slavny, 61, is a 1978 graduate of Penfield High School. He said he spent considerable time boating in the Finger Lakes region during his childhood. He joined the state police in 1983 and was a trooper for six years before being promoted to sergeant, a position he held — including some command positions — for 15 years before retiring.
“I have a track record of improving what can be done and delivering public services,” he said. “Once you get into public service, it’s in you.
“I am running for sheriff to institute best practices and have a fresh set of eyes on the department. It’s about responsibility and handling that feeling of responsibility.”
Slavny was stationed in Newark and worked in Wayne County during his time as a trooper. As a sergeant he was stationed in Jamestown, Horseheads and Henrietta, where he was a regional commander and worked closely with the Rochester Police Department and Monroe County sheriff’s office.
His final six years with the state police were in Buffalo. Slavny retired in 2006 and moved to Victor three years later. He has worked in student safety support for the past nine years.
His wife, Jill, is an executive principal with Monroe BOCES. They have two sons who are students at Victor High School, along with two older children.
Slavny said he has been concerned about the department following the controversy that surrounded Sheriff Kevin Henderson and Undersheriff Dave Frasca, both of whom resigned last year. Retired Sheriff Phil Povero returned in an interim role for the remainder of Henderson’s term, which runs through the end of this year.
“The situation last year brought into focus the need for new leadership,” Slavny said. “I saw the opening and some political figures in the county approached me.
“I love troopers. I love sheriff’s deputies. I love all police officers who do the job correctly. I believe being a cop is a noble profession. I believe some best practices need to be put into place in the sheriff’s department. They need some fresh coaching.”
In other election news:
• SUPERVISOR SPOT — According to the county Board of Elections, James Petropoulos submitted Democratic and Republican petitions to run for Ontario County supervisor representing the city of Geneva’s fifth and sixth wards. He was appointed to the position earlier this year, succeeding Greg Bendzlowicz.
John Pruett, a former city councilor, filed Democratic petitions to run for the seat.