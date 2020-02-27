TYRE — Another candidate has joined the race for the 131st state Assembly District seat held by Brian Kolb.
Ann Marie Heizmann of Tyre, a Seneca County businesswoman who also serves as president of the Seneca County Farm Bureau, announced Wednesday that she is seeking the Republican endorsement for the seat.
She joins fellow Seneca County resident Jeff Shipley and Manchester Town Supervisor Jeff Gallahan in the race for the GOP endorsement in the district, which includes all of Ontario County and the northern half of Seneca County.
Kolb announced earlier this month that he would not be seeking another term.
“Brian was a dedicated member of our community and was vital in supporting both business and agricultural interests of the area,” Heizmann said in a press release. “We need to continue reflecting the interests of our community and making sure that we become a part of the strong economy our president has built.”
Heizmann said she has lived in the Seneca and Ontario county area for 31 years and has been active in community service in both counties.
She currently lives in Tyre with her husband, Richard “Rick” Meade, who owns Meade Automotive Machine in Clyde. She owns and operates Meadeville Farm.
Her campaign said she “is a strong advocate for private property rights and a defender of small business. She has fought against the overreaching, ever-increasing regulations and laws coming out of Albany. She does this by educating lawmakers and regulators about the realities of upstate. Having spent time working in New York City and the surrounding area, she contrasts the differences between upstate and downstate, showing why their bills and proposed regulations are not applicable to the entire state and has been successful with this approach many times over the past several years.”
The campaign said that “Ann Marie will take this strategy with her to Albany as an assemblywoman and be able to make a difference, even if her party is still in the minority.”
Lou Ferrara, former Seneca Falls Town Board member and deputy supervisor, is supporting Heizmann.
“As president of the Seneca County Farm Bureau, Ann Marie has worked hand in hand with farmers and the working men/women,” he said. “She understands the problems farmers and workingmen/women face. Her intensive resume speaks volumes for her knowledge and dedication to the working man/woman, farmers and businesses. She has the blue collar connection we need in Albany because she is blue collar.”
Heizmann notes that she is on leave from her volunteer position as president of the Seneca County Farm Bureau. Emory Oese-Siegel is serving as the acting president.
For more information on her candidacy, email AnnMarieforAssembly@gmail.com.