GENEVA — Another swastika has been found in the city, although police now believe all were spray-painted more than a month ago.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said his department received a third complaint shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday and found the swastika on a wall at the National Guard Armory on Main Street. Passalacqua said after talking to the caller from the Armory, they learned the swastika had been on the building for more than a month but went unreported until now.
“Our investigation, to this point, has led us to believe that all three incidents took place at or about the same time: early June,” Passalacqua said.
The first incident was reported June 6, when a swastika and the words “white power” were spray-painted on an Elm Street storage building. Last week, police found what appeared to be two swastikas spray-painted on the Mt. Calvary Church on Milton Street, although someone apparently tried to clean them up.
Following the second incident, Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to help Geneva police in the investigation.
Passalacqua said as of Wednesday morning, his department is working with the Anti-Defamation League in New York City — and the agency’s analysts — regarding the symbols and phrases that have been found. Passalacqua added that he has been in contact with the hate crimes task force and Monroe County Crime Analysis Center as well.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Passalacqua at mjp@geneva.ny.us or (315) 828-6777, Det. Matt Colton at mkc@geneva.ny.us or (315) 828-6779, or email tips@geneva.ny.us. Information can remain confidential.
“This is still a very active and ongoing investigation, and we are asking for anyone with information to please come forward,” Passalacqua said. “If you are a resident or business owner in the downtown area and we have not spoken to you directly at this point, we would ask that you please reach out to the police department if your residence or business has any exterior cameras.”
