CANANDAIGUA — The third of three scheduled workshops on the 2023 city budget will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 15, with a public hearing scheduled for the 7 p.m. City Council meeting on Thursday.
The proposed budget calls for $18.78 million in appropriations, a 12.4% increase over 2022, and a hike in the tax levy of 8%. The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value is projected to rise from $7.41 to $7.75.
Following the Thursday public hearing, Council will have a budget wrap-up session from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 22, with another session from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 29 to be held if needed.
Budget adoption is planned for the Dec. 8 Council meeting.
Water rates are projected to rise by 7.9%, while sewer rates are pegged for a 20% increase.