TORREY — With construction work underway nearby, the state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture joined local officials in a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to mark the start of a $2.4 million water project in this Yates County town — something that has been decades in the making.
“This is a great day for the town of Torrey and the future expansion of Torrey,” said Brian Murray from the USDA. “This a great example of teamwork and leaders, both locally and federally, working together. It took grit and determination to make this happen so people have safe, clean, potable water.”
Murray was joined at the Serenity Road site by town Supervisor Peter Martini and his predecessor, Pat Flynn, who was Torrey’s supervisor for 40 years. Also on hand were other local officials — past and present — and representatives from contractor Nardozzi Paving & Construction and CPL (Clark Patterson Lee), the engineering firm that worked with the town.
Martini and Flynn said serious talks on the town’s first water district date back a dozen years or more. They credited Serenity Road resident George Thompson, one of more than 40 homeowners to date who plan to use the new water line, with starting that discussion.
“George has been working on this for at least 20 years,” Martini said.
The water comes from the town of Geneva’s wells on Kashong Point. Geneva supplies water to parts of the town of Geneva, Seneca, and Benton, and will be delivering water to the northeast portion of Torrey once construction is complete.
Nardozzi workers are now extending a water line from the Benton/Torrey town line — across from Fox Run Vineyards — that will run south and supply water to households near Boston, Caton, Serenity, and Davy roads. Martini said a pump station would be needed to get water further south and is not in the plans at this time.
“The residents in this area have trouble with water from the lake or their wells are prone to dry out,” Martini said. “Some of the wells are inadequate for residential use. Once reliable wells are getting less reliable.”
Murray said in 2018 the USDA approved a $684,000 grant and $892,000 in loans to the town through its rural development program. Due to the higher cost of today’s construction, however, the USDA later approved another $400,000 in loans and a $324,000 grant.
Murray noted that the town is using about $96,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“This is a good project,” he said. “We work with rural communities on water projects, sewer projects, with fire stations in small communities. That’s what we do.”
Martini said if construction goes as planned, residents should have water from the new line by this summer. He and Flynn added there is no connection fee for homeowners, although they will be charged for a meter.
“As more people know about it they may want to get in,” Flynn said.