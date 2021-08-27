SHORTSVILLE — Mark Watts cares about every gravesite at Brookside Cemetery in this Ontario County village, where his family members are buried and he may be someday.
After a 29-year career with the U.S. Navy that included two Middle East deployments, however, caring is elevated to concern when it comes to veterans’ graves and markers that have been damaged by water since spring.
“I have respect for everyone’s graves, but to me this is about the veterans,” said Watts, who lives in Clifton Springs but grew up in Shortsville and is a 1983 Red Jacket High School graduate. “It troubles me to see this cemetery in the state it’s in. The veterans have earned a respectful space in which to rest in peace.”
Watts, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Clifton Springs, met recently with a Times reporter and local resident Mickey Record, the cemetery’s sexton. They showed the site of a sinkhole — several feet across and at least four feet deep — that exposed a vault for the first time about six weeks ago.
Record, using several loads of dirt and rocks donated by a local farmer, filled it in and covered it with topsoil — only to see the hole reappear after last week’s heavy rain.
“I was shocked to see a hole that size. It blew me away,” Record said. “I know we had a lot of rain, but not that much to have it happen again. We fixed it again and all is good — for now.”
Record said a nearby headstone sank into a second hole and later was pulled out by the cemetery’s previous sexton, Mike Fitzgerald. Watts added that silt covered the marker of Kenneth Smith, a local resident who served in World War I and II.
Record believes the problem is an underground drain pipe that runs through the cemetery and could be broken or dislodged, saturating the ground after heavy rain. About a month and a half ago, the man who mows the cemetery’s grass showed Record a storm drain grate on the edge of the cemetery property.
“I had never noticed it before. We think the village or the state put in this pipe a long time ago, since the grate is old,” he said. “We’re not sure how they did it between all these graves, some of which go back to 1890.”
Shortsville Mayor Fred Mink said the pipe was installed by the village in the early 1900s, and a section was repaired previously in the yard of a cemetery neighbor.
“If the problem is our pipe, it’s our responsibility and we will fix it,” Mink said. “If the pipe isn’t the problem, we will do what we can to help. The cemetery is private property.”
Record contacted Randy Woodhams, supervisor of Shortsville’s public works department, who recently put dye in the grate to see where the water flows to. Record believes it goes under Route 21 — which borders the cemetery to the west — and into Whitney Creek, which flows into the Canandaigua Lake Outlet at Budd Park.
However, it has not rained since Woodhams inserted the dye. Mink said on Thursday afternoon, the village brought in a tanker from the Shortsville Fire Department that pumped 1,000 gallons of water into the pipe, and the dye came out of the pipe after going under Route 21.
Mink added that a camera that can wind through the pipe to see where it may be broken will be used Monday.
“One thing to note is that the hill near the damage is all sand, and it could be runoff. It could also be a partial clog ... or tree roots that went into the pipe. It’s not an easy thing to figure out, but we are not ignoring the problem. We are working on it.”
“The village has been very cooperative so far to get to the root of the problem,” Record said. “We are all cooperating to get this done.”
That said, Record agreed that Brookside is a private cemetery overseen by a local association, which he has been on for about 20 years. While the town of Manchester does provide money for mowing, the association has a budget for repairs.
“We are doing maintenance, but filling in these holes on our own is a band-aid solution to a bigger problem,” he said.
“The association is operating on a shoestring budget with volunteers. They need help with this,” Watts added. “This is bigger than just putting dirt in a hole.”
Watts pointed out several smaller holes, some of which are partially covered by grass and can be stepped in.
“There is a safety concern as well,” he said. “You could turn an ankle in some of these and if children are running around they could get hurt.”
Record and Watts both have parents and grandparents buried in Brookside, which dates back to the 1870s. Record estimated there are several thousand people buried there.
“There are many generations of prominent families from Shortsville and Manchester buried there,” Watts said.
“I certainly understand the frustration of the families,” Record added.
Until the problem can be solved and fixed long-term, Watts and Record will keep an eye on the area after heavy rain. Watts, whose father and grandfather are buried near the damaged area, promises to keep veterans’ gravesites clean.
“As a veteran, I take it upon myself to look out for other veterans. Their graves are very special to me and their final resting place should be maintained properly,” he said. “When my time comes, I hope the next generation does what I am trying to do. Veterans have earned it.”