GENEVA — Several organizations are coming together for a rally Saturday, an event during which there will be a call for City Councilor Frank Gaglianese III to resign.
The rally is set for 3-5 p.m. at Bicentennial Park.
“This is all about Frank. He needs to step down,” said Maurice Jenkins, the brother of William “Cory” Jackson, who was killed by a Geneva police officer in a 2011 shooting. “We want to make him feel as uncomfortable as possible, the same way he made us feel with his homicidal comments.”
Gaglianese has come under fire for his comments at a Back the Blue rally last month that were captured on video and shared on social media. He was heard denigrating a July 18 Hobart and William Smith Colleges police accountability virtual forum, saying “The College did their whole thing? For police accountability? If I could have got a gun and shot the squares on my computer screen and killed everybody … disgusting.”
Since then, numerous people have called for his resignation, including Mayor Steve Valentino and Lucile Mallard, longtime president of the Geneva Area NAACP.
Gaglianese issued an apology on Facebook, saying he regretted his remarks, but said he would not resign.
“He thinks his apology is sufficient, but it’s not,” said Jenkins, who set up the Living for Cory Jackson Foundation after his brother’s death.
Gaglianese did not return an email from the Times seeking comment.
Jenkins said a number of local organizations will be represented at the rally. He will speak, as will Mallard, Patti Blue, Val Mallard and Teresa Jackson-Johnson from the NAACP; Adam Fryer from Geneva Black Lives Matter: The People’s Peaceful Protest; and Hobart and William Smith Colleges professor Khuran Hussain of Tools for Social Change.
“This is a solid group,” Jenkins said, adding that representatives of other organizations ,including Geneva’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, will attend and perhaps have speakers. “We want to unify these organizations to address (Gaglianese’s) comments.”