SENECA — It has been 76 years since Sgt. Howard Gotts was declared missing in action, and later dead, after the plane he was in crashed during World War II.
Nearly eight decades later, the local burial his family has always hoped for will become reality.
Gotts’ remains, which were identified by DNA earlier this year, will be laid to rest Monday during an 11 a.m. ceremony at Sandhill Cemetery off Routes 5&20 in the town of Seneca. A post-funeral meet and greet follows at the town pavilion on Flint Road.
“There has been quite a bit of community interest in this,” said Joyce Richardson, whose grandmother is Gotts’ sister. “I don’t believe we will see anything like this around here again.”
Gotts was part of “Operation Tidal Wave” on Aug. 1, 1943 — an air attack by bombers of the U.S. Army Air Forces based in Libya and southern Italy on nine oil refineries around Ploesti, Romania. At the time, the Ploesti Oil Complex was supplying about 35 percent of the petroleum needs for Nazi Germany and the Axis war machine.
The mission was one of the costliest for the U.S. Air Forces in the European Theater, with 53 aircraft and 660 crewmen — including Gotts — lost due to heavy anti-aircraft fire from German and Romanian forces, as well as German planes. Gotts, who was the radio operator in a B-24 Liberator, was declared missing in action and later dead.
Richardson said Gotts, who grew up in the Stanley area, was the youngest of four children. Her grandmother is Ina Gotts Campbell, Gotts’ sister and a longtime local resident who died two years ago at the age of 100.
“He was the baby of the family and only 23 when he died. My grandmother and her mother, who was my great-grandmother, never got over Howard’s death,” said Richardson, who lives locally and is an Ontario County employee. “For many years after, my grandmother would talk about Howard and cry. We all knew about him growing up and my grandmother made sure we were a patriotic family. We proudly display the flag.”
After his death, Gotts was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, and Purple Heart. What were believed to be his remains were interred at the American Military Cemetery at Neuville-en-Condroz, Belgium.
In 2014, the U.S. Department of Defense asked Richardson and her sister Evelyn Hundley — who lives in Alabama — for a DNA sample. Earlier this year, the remains of Gotts were positively identified using DNA combined with an assessment of the crash location.
“I didn’t think anything of it at the time. The Department of Defense was being allowed to get to certain areas that were shut off before, and they wanted DNA from descendants,” Richardson said of the DNA sample. “I was overcome emotionally when I found out it was a match.”
Richardson said some descendants of Gotts’ siblings are still living in the Stanley area, and her brother Howard Clark — who is named after Gotts — lives in Lyons. Other descendants are living around the country, and some will be traveling for Monday’s funeral.
“This is going to mean a lot to us,” she said.