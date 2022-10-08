PENN YAN — The peak season for fall colors in the Finger Lakes is still a week or two away, but a sure sign of autumn is increased activity on the Keuka Outlet Trail.
“The summer is very busy as well and we see activity on the trail year-round, but this time of year we see a lot of action,” said Donna Rae “dRae” Sutherland, a board member of the group Friends of the Outlet, which manages a large portion of the trail. “The leaf-peeping season is a prime season on the trail.”
The trail is built on the track bed of the former Fall Brook Railroad (1884-1974), which in turn follows the towpath of the man-made, historic Crooked Lake Canal (1833-1877) that once connected Keuka and Seneca lakes and included several mills. Today’s path runs along the Keuka Outlet Creek, which still connects the lakes.
“It was originally an Indian trail, but later came an opportunity for commerce to take advantage of the waterway so they dug a canal,” said Sutherland, who lives near Dresden. “Once the canal aged out, the railroad came in and after the railroad left came the foot trail.”
The canal was kept separate from the creek by its towpath, so today’s trail runs between the old canal bed and the creek except at the former Seneca Mills site, where the trail drops into the canal bed and passes through an old lock.
The trail is seven miles long and its descent from Keuka Lake to Seneca Lake is gradual, so the trail can be traveled in either direction with relative ease.
“You can spend a good day walking from one end to the other and back,” Sutherland said. “There is a gradual decline from Penn Yan to Dresden, but the return trip to Penn Yan — while uphill — is not daunting.”
At Penn Yan, the trail starts behind the Elm Street baseball fields. The first 1.3 miles, managed by the village, is paved and includes several footbridges.
From Cherry Street in the village to the end of the trail on the west edge of Dresden, the trail surface is a combination of dirt, gravel, and ballast from the railroad bed. That 5.7 miles of trail are owned and maintained by Friends of the Outlet, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving the lands and waters of the Keuka Lake Outlet Preservation Area.
One of the very first “rail trails,” the Keuka Outlet Trail is multi-use and free to the public year-round between sunrise and sunset. It is popular for hiking, dog walking and other forms of foot travel, including snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter.
“Friends of the Outlet formed in 1982, and a decision was made at that time to reclaim the natural splendor of the area and turn it into something people can use,” Sutherland said.
Snowmobiling on the Friends’ section of the trail is allowed in the winter. During the spring, summer and fall it is not uncommon to see bicycles and horseback riding on the trail.
The creek may be fished, and users are expected to share the trail and the creek and be considerate of others. In all cases, people on or near the water are expected to wear appropriate safety gear.
Perhaps the most popular spot on the trail is the Seneca Mills site, which is a favorite of hikers and photographers for its three-section waterfall.
“The Seneca Mills falls access point has space for about 15 vehicles and it’s not surprising to see the parking lot full of vehicles, especially this time of year,” Sutherland said. “You will also see cars along the road and Mennonite buggies. It’s pretty cool.”
Another popular spot on the trail is the former Cascade Mills, recently the site of a major project to remove old industrial buildings from the site.
Sutherland said future plans for the trail include campgrounds, work at the Seneca Mills site and extending the trail toward to the “Penn Yan tip” of Keuka Lake and to Seneca Lake. The former will require working with the village and the latter working with Greenidge Generation.
Sutherland said while she has only lived in the area a short time, she began walking the trail many years ago while visiting family in the area.
“I thought when I first saw the trail that it was this quiet little gem that no one knew about. I was wrong — many people knew about it,” she said with a laugh. “I engage with people on the trail regularly and a lot of them are not from around here. I truly believe this is a major tourist attraction in our area.”
“One thing I love about this trail is you see it used in so many ways, from people sharing a walk to joggers, people on bicycles, horses, snowmobiles in the winter, and of course people with dogs. This is such a community treasure.”