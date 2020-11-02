GENEVA — As the co-founders of Big aLICe Brewing in New York City, it should come as no surprise where Scott Berger and Kyle Hurst spent some of their time during a recent vacation in the Finger Lakes area with their wives.
“When we go places, we visit breweries,” Berger said during a recent phone interview with the Times, noting he and Hurst are married to sisters. “We’ve already been to a number of them in your area and enjoyed them.”
So when Berger and Hurst learned GAEL Brewing on Route 14 in Geneva was on the market, they didn’t waste much time buying it.
“It was the first time for both of us vacationing up there, and the area really connected with us. We really enjoyed it,” said Berger, a Syracuse University graduate. “Two weeks later, we saw something on the (state) Brewers Association website about GAEL being for sale. People working for us and people in the industry all pointed to this property. It was all kind of serendipitous, coming off this great vacation and feeling we had a connection to the area.”
Big aLICe began in 2013 in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, hence the capital LIC in the name. Berger and Hurst started on a 10-gallon pilot system that grew quickly.
“We are a farm brewery. We are agriculture focused and source as many New York state-specific ingredients as we can,” Hurst said, noting he and Berger plan to use products grown locally when they start making beer in Geneva. “That is important to us — to use local products whenever we can, even if it costs more.”
Hurst and Berger increased production through a five-barrel system, opened a taproom and expanded their brewing capacity. An award-winning brewery, Big aLICe now distributes throughout New York City’s five boroughs and beyond, including Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Hurst said he and Berger opened a dedicated barrel-aging facility in 2019 in Brooklyn, but have been looking for a 15-barrel system since then. They found it at GAEL.
“This is the site for us. Our higher-volume brews we will do in Geneva,” he said. “Most of our sours and barrel-aged specialties on a smaller scale will be done in Queens, but those beers will be available in Geneva.”
If you are wondering about the name, it comes in part from generator stacks on the Queens skyline made by Allis-Chalmers. Acknowledging the large population it served at the time, the Queens community nicknamed the generator “Big Allis.”
“It you ever want an interesting exercise, try naming a brewery,” Hurst said with a laugh. “I don’t know if we just gave up on other names or really loved this one.”
Hurst has made some recent trips to Geneva since Big aLICe bought GAEL in early October, and plans to renovate the site with a spring opening planned. He said he and Berger have a federal license and hope to have a state license by early next year.
“One thing I would say in general about our philosophy, and our experience in the city. It is the most amazingly collegial industry,” Berger said. “We have also found that here. The welcome we have received so far has been fantastic. We are of the belief that rising tides raise all boats. We are excited to be part of this community and look forward to being here.”