CANANDAIGUA — Just days after a major drug arrest, Ontario County’s district attorney and sheriff are looking at the future when it comes to prosecuting the case and the state’s bail reform measures.
They are not liking what they see.
Their concern is over the arrest of Jenna Kelley, a 26-year-old Ohio woman facing multiple felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
“Kelley is one of the cases that is very frustrating for us,” District Attorney Jim Ritts said earlier this week. “She has warrants from Ohio, and we have to choose between extraditing her — as Ohio wants her — or releasing her, as her crimes are not bail eligible.”
Kelley was arrested Sept. 18, after deputies responded to Manchester for a disturbance involving a man and a woman. Deputies found Kelley and a rental vehicle from Ohio, but the man was not found.
There was an arrest warrant in Ohio for Kelley. Sheriff Kevin Henderson said she had been convicted of trafficking of drugs in that state.
Ohio authorities asked local police to arrest Kelley, pending extradition. Henderson said while taking Kelley into custody she was in possession of brass knuckles, more than $5,000 in currency, a digital scale, a locked personal safe, and cocaine.
Kelley was arrested on misdemeanor charges at that time and remanded to the county jail on the Ohio warrant.
Police later got a search warrant for the rental vehicle and personal safe. Henderson said they found about 1,500 LSD tabs, 500 ecstasy pills and four ounces of cocaine in the safe, and methamphetamine in the vehicle, leading to the felony charges.
Kelley was arraigned on the felony charges Monday. As of Friday, she was in the county jail pending extradition proceedings.
While the investigation continues and police are trying to learn the identity of the man with Kelley, Henderson said the case highlights the potential pitfalls of bail reform — although he and Ritts agreed some kind of bail reform was necessary.
“This is where bail reform is failing. This woman is wanted in Ohio and she is facing 20 years here. If she gets released in Ohio, what are the chances she will come here for her court appearances? Slim and none, but that is just my opinion,” Henderson said. “People charged with this offense are dealing drugs that are killing people. Let us at least hold these people so we have an opportunity to make the legal system work.”
Ritts added that bail is to assure someone will return to court. He said due to budget cuts largely driven by COVID-19, he doesn’t have money to extradite many people from outside the state if they don’t make court appearances.
“Most of my extraditions will be for violent felonies, and if they are in driving distance and we have to look at them on a case-by-case basis,” Ritts said. “We have had to bring a couple of people back on extradition from other states who have been released and taken off.”
Henderson said if Kelley doesn’t make her court appearances, he will have to send two deputies — at least one of them female — to get Kelley at taxpayer expense. That could be by plane or vehicle, depending on where she is.
“I am not against bail reform. There are some good things about it, but this is not one of them,” he said. “She is a threat to public safety, in my opinion. Look at the drugs she had. People say ‘Well, LSD is not going to kill you.’ I say yes, it can.”