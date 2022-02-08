GENEVA — Eric Hansen is no stranger to being roused from sleep for a fire call, but what happened early Sunday morning was far from ordinary — and a little too close to home.
Just before 3 a.m., Hansen, a member of the West Lake Road Fire Association and a past department chief, woke to the sound of pounding on his door. It was his neighbors, Eric and Michele Christensen, telling him their house on Old Lake Road was on fire.
“Their house is just down the road from mine, about 500 feet. They didn’t have time to get their cell phones or get to their house phone to call 911,” Hansen said Monday. “They just got out with the clothes on their backs.”
Hansen, a deputy Ontario County fire coordinator, used his emergency radio to call 911 dispatchers. He then went to the nearby West Lake Road firehouse, where he retrieved a truck and went to the scene.
“By the time I got there, the house was about three-quarters engulfed,” he said.
“This one hits close to home,” he added. “It’s a pretty bad feeling knowing I couldn’t do more. Some things are just out of your control and out of your hands.”
County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said the house, which is insured, was a total loss. The residents are staying with family members.
Firefighters from White Springs, Bellona, Benton and Geneva provided mutual aid, while the Hall Fire Department was on standby for the West Lake Road department. Penn Yan Ambulance provided medical coverage at the scene, although there were no injuries.
Harloff said the weather conditions made fighting the fire a challenge. He believed the temperature was below zero with a wind chill of at least 10 below.
“Walking and standing on the ice was a challenge,” he said. “The water applied to the fire turned to ice.”
Harloff said the cause is being investigated, but it’s likely an electrical component in the kitchen.