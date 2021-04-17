CANANDAIGUA — Throughout the month of April, UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Breast Imaging Center in Canandaigua is offering walk-in mammograms with no appointment necessary. The special offer is designed to give patients who, due to the pandemic, missed their 2020 mammograms, or who are otherwise overdue for a screening.
Through April 30, the walk-in mammograms are available 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Fridays. Although the center is open Saturday mornings, mammograms on that day are by appointment only, as are late-afternoon and evening mammograms.
Call the front desk at (585) 396-6651 with questions.