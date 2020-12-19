CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health celebrated its nurses, technicians and certified nursing assistants recently.
Farmington resident Vicki Erway, a member of the Nursing Floats team, was named the F.F. Thompson Hospital Nurse of the Year.
Palmyra resident Janet Stell, who works on the Skilled Transitional Unit in the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, was named the Long-Term Care Nurse of the Year.
Canandaigua resident Rosemarie Fiore was honored as the Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year. She works on the Meadows unit in the Continuing Care Center.
Traditionally, Thompson would hold an event to celebrate the awards. Due to COVID-19 precautions, however, they were honored individually.
Also recognized were the hospital’s Nurses of Distinction:
• Kristen Bloom of Macedon (Clinical Judgment).
• Barbara A. Breitsch of Macedon (Facilitation of Learning).
• Karen F. Cunningham of Geneva (Advanced Practice Practitioner).
• Amanda DeWispelaere of Wayland (Technician of Distinction).
• Amber M. Fulmer of Middlesex (System Thinking).
• Madigan R. Groff of Canandaigua (Rising Star).
• Heather Lovejoy of Rochester (Preceptor/Mentor).
• Charlene Mathes of Geneva (Advocacy).
• Kathy Vedro of Farmington (Collaboration).
• Wendy Whittaker of Shortsville (Caring Practices).
In conjunction with the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, 2020 was designated by the World Health Organization as the Year of the Nurse and Midwife. Thompson Health Vice President of Patient Care Services/Chief Nursing Officer Hazel Robertshaw noted that while many related events were canceled due to the pandemic, appreciation for nurses grew worldwide. She said she had already considered Thompson’s nurses to be “compassionate, intelligent, and creative.” As a result of the many challenges they faced during 2020 — and the way they met those challenges — Robertshaw added a new adjective: “fearless.”
“They faced the unknown with courage and compassion,” she said. “The novel (corona)virus resulted in nurses working collaboratively and innovatively to create a safe environment for themselves, their colleagues and patients. I am in awe.”