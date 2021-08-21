CANANDAIGUA — In partnership with Finger Lakes Community College, UR Medicine Thompson Health is offering a five-week, full-time training course for individuals interested in becoming certified nursing assistants at M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center.
Classes are scheduled to begin Sept 21. They’re primarily held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Attendance in mandatory.
Thompson Health covers the full tuition, and participants receive payment while taking the class. They are then hired into a CNA position at M.M. Ewing, a 178-bed skilled nursing facility. The position will most likely be part-time, on a specific unit and shift, and will include weekends and holidays.
After academic and clinical training is complete, course participants are scheduled to take the New York State CNA Examination. Upon successful completion of the certification exam, participants are assigned an hourly rate and go through an additional three-week clinical orientation, with preceptors on their specific units.
All successful course participants are required to remain employed by the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center — in a full- or part-time position — for at least one year from earning certification.
For more details and to apply for the course, visit www.thompsonhealth.com/careers.