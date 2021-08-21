CANANDAIGUA — The F.F. Thompson Foundation celebrated its return to live events June 7 with the annual Thompson Health Golf Classic.
Held at Cobblestone Creek Country Club in Victor, the event attracted more than 100 golfers and netted nearly $60,000 for UR Medicine Thompson Health, a non-profit organization.
“This tournament not only marked Thompson’s long-awaited return to in-person gatherings, but underscored the generosity and support we have felt from others throughout the pandemic,” said the foundation’s Development Manager Heather Rickett.
The following awards were presented at the Thompson Health Golf Classic:
Fred Brooks, Jim McCormack, Tyler French and Carter Blair were the overall champions in the gross division with a score of 16-under 56, two strokes better than Phil Muscato, Jimmy Lorentz, Tom Herman and Brad DeGrazia.
In the net division, Coleen Emblidge, Dale Hunt, Deb Price and David Baum carded a score of 70 to take first place via a tiebreaker. Greg Felosky, Jim Scott, Paul Hanrahan and Charlie Davis were second.
The other award winners:
Longest Drive — Tyler French (men) and Tamara O’Donnell (women).
Closest to the Pin — Matt Johnson (men) and Wen Li (women).
Closest to the Line — Jim Winnick (men) and Lisa Morrow (women).
KeyBank was the tournament’s presenting sponsor.
Rickett said the foundation is planning its Sunflower Soiree for Sept. 2 at Lincoln Hill Farms in Canandaigua. For tickets, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Gala.