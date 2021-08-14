CANANDAIGUA — Thompson Health, an affiliate of UR Medicine, is implementing new policies with regard to vaccinations and testing among its staff.
Thompson soon will require employees who choose to remain unvaccinated to participate in PCR nasal swab testing on a weekly basis. In addition, these employees will continue to be screened for symptoms each day. This applies to all staff members throughout F.F. Thompson Hospital, the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center and all other Thompson locations, in both clinical and non-clinical settings.
“Given the recent outbreaks around the country and the new information emerging about the highly-transmissible delta variant, healthcare officials throughout the region are in agreement: This is the best path, at this point in the pandemic, for everyone involved,” said Thompson Health President and CEO Michael Stapleton Jr. “It’s for the safety of our staff and the safety of the people entrusted in our care.”
Currently, 84% of Thompson’s full-time employees are vaccinated.
