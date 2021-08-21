CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Service Excellence Team recently announced 2021’s third-quarter recipients of the health system’s Service Excellence Awards.
Individuals receiving the awards were as follows:
• Radiology Technologist James Ginett of Sodus Point (Newark Urgent Care).
• Sonographer Ayesha Javed of Victor.
• Patient Care Technician Cael Manning of Canandaigua.
• RN Julia Mawdesley of Canandaigua.
• RN Dorria Sinack of Phelps.
• Sonographer Nicole Topoliuk of Victor.
• RN Audrey Wasnock of Farmington.
Created in 2014, the Service Excellence Award acknowledges Thompson associates who consistently deliver exceptional service. The SET selects award recipients quarterly, after reviewing system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families and coworkers.
Each recipient of the Service Excellence Award is given points to be used on Thompson’s online shopping site and is featured in CEO presentations as well as on Thompson’s intranet site and in its internal newsletter.