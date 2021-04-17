CANANDAIGUA — The Breast Imaging Center and Breast Surgery Program at UR Medicine Thompson Health are among the first in the region to offer Savi Scout radar localization technology to treat women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.
The technology makes lumpectomies easier for both patients and their surgeons by pinpointing tumors before surgery. Surgeons are able to go directly to the abnormality during surgery and more precisely and effectively remove the entire tumor.
The new technology can help:
• Limit the amount of healthy breast tissue removed.
• Decrease the amount of time spent in the hospital.
• Reduce the need for a second surgery.
• Reduce discomfort and anxiety.
Instead of the traditional approach using wires, Savi Scout employs a reflector that is approximately the size of a grain of rice. It can be placed in the tumor up to 30 days prior to surgery. It is not visible externally, and placement does not restrict movement. The technology then guides the surgeon to the precise site of the tumor, increasing the likelihood of complete tumor removal.
In addition, making a smaller incision and limiting the removal of healthy breast tissue can result in optimal cosmetic results.
