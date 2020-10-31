CANANDAIGUA — Thompson Health Guild has announced a pie sale, with pre-orders taking place through Nov. 8.
Made by Special Touch Bakery in Rochester, there are nine varieties of 10-inch pies to choose from, priced at $16 each.
Pre-ordered pies may be picked up Nov. 20, between 3 and 5 p.m., at the pole barn behind F.F. Thompson Hospital (enter the parking lot via The Thompson Way, a private drive off West Street). Pickup will be handled by people wearing face coverings and socially distanced.
Fruit pies will be delivered frozen and ready to bake (baking instructions included). Cream pies will delivered frozen (simply thaw and serve).
Proceeds will benefit the guild, which is the auxiliary for UR Medicine Thompson Health. The non-profit fundraising organization has nearly 150 members, governed by a volunteer board of directors. The funds raised by the guild help the nonprofit health system expand its facilities, purchase needed equipment and offer helpful programs for patients, senior living residents, staff and community members.
For details and to order online, visit www.ThompsonHealth.com/Pie.
For more information about the pie sale, call Nash Bock at (585) 519-1011.