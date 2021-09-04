CANANDAIGUA — Due to the current surge of COVID-19 in the area, F.F. Thompson Hospital — in line with other UR Medicine affiliates — is revising its guidelines regarding hospital visitors and returning to restrictions implemented earlier in the pandemic.

The new restrictions went into effect Aug. 25. They are as follows:

• Each newly admitted hospitalized patient, once they have a negative COVID test result, may designate two visitors 18 or older. Each designee may visit for up to four hours each day, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., but not at the same time.

• No visitors are allowed in the Emergency Department waiting room. If the patient answers “no” to COVID screening questions, a visitor may join them for up to four hours once they have been assigned a room in the ED. If the patient is then admitted to the hospital, no visitors will be allowed until the patient has a negative COVID test result.

• For Surgical Care patients, one support person is permitted but only during the review of discharge instructions.

• The Birthing Center will continue to allow one support person and one visitor or doula during labor, as well as a support person and one visitor for up to four hours per day after delivery. For COVID-positive patients on The Birthing Center, only one support person (no visitor or doula) is allowed.

• Visitation will no longer be allowed for COVID-positive patients unless they meet other criteria, such as end-of-life care.

• One support person is permitted for a patient requiring an advocate, such as a person with developmental disabilities or cognitive impairment.

• For pediatric patients, both in the Emergency Department and hospitalized, two guardians are allowed at the bedside and one is permitted to stay overnight, at nursing’s discretion.

As a reminder, the hospital screens each visitor at the entrance to the building and everyone is required to wear a hospital-grade face mask.

Thompson Health, part of UR Medicine, is the parent corporation overseeing the operation of five affiliate healthcare organizations in Ontario, Livingston and Wayne counties. The corporations include F.F. Thompson Hospital, M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, FFTH Properties and Services, F.F. Thompson Foundation and F.F.T. Senior Communities. With a respected medical staff numbering more than 650, a community volunteer group with over 200 members and more than 1,800 associates, Thompson provides quality health care to approximately 215,000 residents of the greater Finger Lakes region. Visit www.ThompsonHealth.com for more information.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...