CANANDAIGUA — Due to the current surge of COVID-19 in the area, F.F. Thompson Hospital — in line with other UR Medicine affiliates — is revising its guidelines regarding hospital visitors and returning to restrictions implemented earlier in the pandemic.
The new restrictions went into effect Aug. 25. They are as follows:
• Each newly admitted hospitalized patient, once they have a negative COVID test result, may designate two visitors 18 or older. Each designee may visit for up to four hours each day, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., but not at the same time.
• No visitors are allowed in the Emergency Department waiting room. If the patient answers “no” to COVID screening questions, a visitor may join them for up to four hours once they have been assigned a room in the ED. If the patient is then admitted to the hospital, no visitors will be allowed until the patient has a negative COVID test result.
• For Surgical Care patients, one support person is permitted but only during the review of discharge instructions.
• The Birthing Center will continue to allow one support person and one visitor or doula during labor, as well as a support person and one visitor for up to four hours per day after delivery. For COVID-positive patients on The Birthing Center, only one support person (no visitor or doula) is allowed.
• Visitation will no longer be allowed for COVID-positive patients unless they meet other criteria, such as end-of-life care.
• One support person is permitted for a patient requiring an advocate, such as a person with developmental disabilities or cognitive impairment.
• For pediatric patients, both in the Emergency Department and hospitalized, two guardians are allowed at the bedside and one is permitted to stay overnight, at nursing’s discretion.
As a reminder, the hospital screens each visitor at the entrance to the building and everyone is required to wear a hospital-grade face mask.