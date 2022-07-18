ROMULUS — On the heels of last week's announcement by Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce that he won't seek reelection next year, a member of his command staff will be running for the position.
Lt. Tim Thompson, who heads up the sheriff's office criminal investigations division, declared his candidacy Monday morning in an email to the Times. He has been with the department since 1999.
"This decision did not come lightly, but I believe timing is very important for the agency and the individual," Thompson said. "With the announcement from Sheriff Luce and Undersheriff (John) Cleere on Friday in regards to them not seeking reelection, I feel that is important for a strong leader to step up and try to fill their shoes for the residents of Seneca County and the employees of the sheriff's office.