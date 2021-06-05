CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3-8 p.m. Thursday at the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine will be available. Anyone 18 and older are eligible. Those who get the vaccine Thursday will receive two free tickets to CMAC’s July 10 “Welcome Back to CMAC Community Concert,” and anyone 21 and older will get a free drink ticket for the show.
The July 10 show, which was planned to honor all first responders, will feature local artists Shades of Grey, Alyssa Trahan, Brass Taxi, and Jack West. Tickets cost $20, with all proceeds benefiting F.F. Thompson Foundation Inc. and the Canandaigua Emergency Squad. Those showing proof of first-responder status will be admitted free.
“Our hope is that everyone who is eligible and has not yet been vaccinated will take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves and those they love while also receiving tickets to what promises to be a great event,” Thompson Health President/CEO Michael F. Stapleton Jr. said.
To register for Thursday’s clinic, visit https://fal.cn/CMACClinic. Walk-ins will be allowed.