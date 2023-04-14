ROMULUS — What was once a three-man race for Seneca County sheriff now appears to be uncontested.
Seneca County elections officials confirmed that Tim Thompson, a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office, was the only person to submit nominating petitions by last Friday’s deadline. He will appear on the Republican and Conservative party lines in the November election.
Last July, Thompson was the first person to announce his candidacy to succeed Sheriff Tim Luce, who is retiring at the end of 2023. Luce is in his eighth year as sheriff.
Mike Rhinehart, a 27-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who retired as a sergeant in 2019 and is now on the county Board of Supervisors, announced his candidacy next. Rhinehart dropped out of the race in January, saying he would seek reelection to the county board.
Former Border City Fire Chief John Morabito, who worked in the sheriff’s office for 40 years and retired as a deputy in 2014, was the third person to announce his candidacy, doing so shortly after Rhinehart. Morabito withdrew from the race in February, citing “circumstances way beyond my control.”
Thompson, a 1998 Waterloo High School graduate, joined the sheriff’s office as a dispatcher and was later promoted to deputy, sergeant, and criminal investigator before his current assignment overseeing the criminal investigations division.
Thompson, a lifelong county resident, lives in Fayette with his wife and their two daughters.