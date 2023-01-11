PENN YAN — An estimated 3,000 people attended the Downtown Business Council’s second annual fall festival.
Council officials said their mission is to bring local residents and out-of-town visitors to downtown Penn Yan, enhance their experience in the village, and make them want to return. The council does that through off-season events, including the fall festival, “Trunk or Treat” around Halloween, and the “Wing Walk,” a chicken wing competition among area restaurants usually held in February.
The Nov. 5 festival included 17 merchandise vendors and five food outlets, adding to the many brick-and-mortar downtown businesses that took part in the event.
Eighteen business owners completed a short survey to gauge the impact of the festival on their sales revenue. Forty percent reported an increase in store traffic, 28% increased their store hours, and approximately 50% reported an increase in sales over a typical Saturday.
Council officials said those in attendance enjoyed the warm — albeit windy — day, buying merchandise, food, a book, or Christmas gifts. Raffle tickets were sold to win a featured quilt, with proceeds donated to Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes.
Downtown Business Council volunteers asked many people where they came from. The answers were from all parts of New York, Delaware, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia — even California.
Many visitors said they were in Yates County for other reasons, but were surprised and pleased to find a fall festival held while they were in the area.
Council officials said three hotels in Penn Yan — Microtel, Best Western, and Hampton Inn — reported that dozens of their guests attended the festival.